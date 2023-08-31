All ‘Strange New Worlds’ Is Missing Is the Third Member of the Triangle

The joy of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds comes from the slow building of the crew of the Enterprise that we know and love. At the end of season 1, we were introduced to a young Jim Kirk, played by Paul Wesley. He joined the already established and perfected Spock (Ethan Peck) from Star Trek: Discovery, as well as Lt. Nyoto Uhura (who was not yet a lieutenant), played by the amazing Celia Rose Gooding.

There are others, like Nurse Chapel (Jess Bush), as well as Doctor M’Benga (Babs Olusanmokun), and sure, technically Anson Mount also plays an original series character with Captain Christopher Pike, but he wasn’t the bridge we’ve come to know and love from the original series.

Slowly but surely, the series seems to be adding these characters, and while we even have Sam Kirk (Dan Jeannotte) on the Enterprise, we’re still missing some of our favorites. At the end of season 2, Scotty was brought aboard, played by Martin Quinn. All of this just has me beyond excited for the future of Strange New Worlds, with the show leading towards the crew of the original series, and hopefully we continue to go on adventures with them since we only really had 3 seasons of Star Trek to begin with.

The character I’m most looking forward to is the third part of my favorite Star Trek triangle. The loud and mouthy king of the med bay: Leonard McCoy, a.k.a. Bones. He’s what is missing currently, especially since Spock and Kirk have now sat down together in season 2. He should be the next addition to the cast of Strange New Worlds because, well, frankly I just want him to interact with Peck’s Spock.

Kirk and Spock need their Bones

(Paramount+)

Is this simply because I love nothing more than Spock and Bones bickering with each other? Do I just want to hear “Damn it, Jim,” in the modern age of Star Trek? Yes. Plus, I think there is a new generation of fans that have come into Star Trek, with shows like Discovery and Strange New Worlds, who deserve to have the same love I do for Bones.

Look, it’s a testament to DeForest Kelley’s performance as McCoy in the original series and subsequent movies that when they went on to make the Kelvin-verse movies, Karl Urban basically just did an impression of him because there’s no other way to really master the art of Bones than to have the energy that Kelley did. It’s why I love Karl Urban as Bones so much. He understands that it’s about the energy and the one liners more than anything else.

You can separate aspects of each of these characters to bring something new to the performances, but with Bones, it’s pretty much what you see is what you get, and that’s why the Kirk/Spock/Bones trio works so well together. While we’re still waiting for Kirk and Spock to be that unit in Strange New Worlds, the inclusion of Bones might help us in understanding how these three men work together and become the close-knit group we had in the original series and in the movies.

So here’s to season 3: May you bring me my Bones so I can fully lose myself into the world of Strange New Worlds once and for all.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: Paramount+)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]