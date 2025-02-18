All ‘Signed, Sealed, Delivered’ movies in order

Are you hooked on the POstables? Can’t get enough of Oliver (Eric Mabius), Shane (Kristin Booth), Rita (Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe), and Norman (Geoff Gustafson) and their kooky adventures working in the United States Postal Service Dead Letter Office? You’re in luck, because there are 11 years worth of Signed, Sealed, Delivered movies to catch up on. Here’s all of them in order!

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Movie (2013)

The first movie! All roads start from this classic.

Signed, Sealed, Delivered for Christmas (2015)

The team races to deliver Christmas letters and tries to make sure one special little girl never loses her Christmas spirit.

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: From Paris with Love (2015)

Love is in the air as the Postables deliver divorce papers the same time Oliver’s missing wife makes a surprise appearance.

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Truth Be Told (2015)

This military-themed outing has the team delivering a soldier’s letter to a bullied teen. Oliver’s father also reappears in his life.

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Impossible Dream (2015)

Continuing with the soldier theme, the team deciphers a letter meant to rescue a soldier in Afghanistan and get her back with her family.

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: From the Heart (2016)

This one has the team finding a 200-year-old Valentine as well as another letter that could damage a public figure’s reputation.

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: One in a Million (2016)

Oliver and Shane begin their courtship, and the team has to retrieve a jilted lover’s letter before it reaches its destination.

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Lost Without You (2016)

The team attempts to deliver an urgent letter from a veteran, which helps Norman and Rita up their relationship.

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Higher Ground (2017)

This movie follows the events of Hurricane Katrina, where a blues musician’s long lost love letters provide unexpected healing.

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: Home Again (2017)

An adventure involving an antique vase, three little girls, a farm and an ethical decision between doing what’s right or wrong.

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Road Less Traveled (2018)

The POstables hit the road to save a small town child they think may have been kidnapped.

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: To the Altar (2018)

The big wedding day is upon us, but of course nothing goes according to plan.

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: The Vows We Have Made (2021)

This one is all about Shane and Oliver before they get married, while a new employee might have some tricks up her sleeve.

Signed, Sealed, Delivered: A Tale of Three Letters (2024)

Three mysterious letters hit extremely close to home for the POstables as Oliver and Shane adjust to their newly wedded bliss.

