Shin Min-a as Hae-yeong from No Gain No Love
Prime Video
Category:
TV

‘No Gain No Love’ is your perfect fake marriage trope drama fix

Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
|

Published: Sep 19, 2024 01:54 pm

Fake dating tropes are the perfect setup for angst and No Gain No Love has a lot of drama in store.

Recommended Videos

The best part about fake dating tropes is that the relationship inevitably stops being fake by the end of the drama. Although in Hae-yeong’s case, you wouldn’t be immediately rooting for romance. The only reason she wanted to get married was out of convenience. People have gotten married for a lot less, so why not for revenge and a promotion?

It’s a lot to unpack, but Hae-yeong’s ex told her that he’ll only repay her once she gets married. Additionally, the odds are stacked against her at work despite her outstanding performance. A male colleague is the preferred candidate for a promotion—unless she gets married. As cute as the romance is in this drama, you’ll be rooting for Hae-yeong in the face of such gross sexism. Extreme problems require extreme solutions—so I guess fake marriage it is.

All episodes of No Gain No Love are available on Prime Video.

EpisodeRelease Date
Episode 1August 26, 2024
Episode 2August 27, 2024
Episode 3September 2, 2024
Episode 4September 3, 2024
Episode 5September 9, 2024
Episode 6September 10, 2024
Episode 7September 16, 2024
Episode 8September 17, 2024

Better than revenge

In the drama, Hae-yeon only agreed because she also wanted to get 300,000 won back from her ex. She’s doing too much for roughly $220, but it’s the principle that counts. The satisfaction of getting back at a terrible ex isn’t the only thing that Hae-yeon gained from this. Ji-uk, whom she recruited to be her fake groom, turned out to be an angel. That’s the best upgrade from an ex anyone could ask for.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra
Vanessa Esguerra (She/They) has been a Contributing Writer for The Mary Sue since 2023. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Economy, she (happily) rejected law school in 2021 and has been a full-time content writer since. Vanessa is currently taking her Master's degree in Japanese Studies in hopes of deepening her understanding of the country's media culture in relation to pop culture, women, and queer people like herself. She speaks three languages but still manages to get lost in the subways of Tokyo with her clunky Japanese. Fueled by iced coffee brewed from local cafés in Metro Manila, she also regularly covers anime and video games while queuing for her next match in League of Legends.