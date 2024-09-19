‘No Gain No Love’ is your perfect fake marriage trope drama fix

Fake dating tropes are the perfect setup for angst and No Gain No Love has a lot of drama in store.
The best part about fake dating tropes is that the relationship inevitably stops being fake by the end of the drama. Although in Hae-yeong’s case, you wouldn’t be immediately rooting for romance. The only reason she wanted to get married was out of convenience. People have gotten married for a lot less, so why not for revenge and a promotion?
It’s a lot to unpack, but Hae-yeong’s ex told her that he’ll only repay her once she gets married. Additionally, the odds are stacked against her at work despite her outstanding performance. A male colleague is the preferred candidate for a promotion—unless she gets married. As cute as the romance is in this drama, you’ll be rooting for Hae-yeong in the face of such gross sexism. Extreme problems require extreme solutions—so I guess fake marriage it is.
All episodes of No Gain No Love are available on Prime Video.
|Episode
|Release Date
|Episode 1
|August 26, 2024
|Episode 2
|August 27, 2024
|Episode 3
|September 2, 2024
|Episode 4
|September 3, 2024
|Episode 5
|September 9, 2024
|Episode 6
|September 10, 2024
|Episode 7
|September 16, 2024
|Episode 8
|September 17, 2024
Better than revenge
In the drama, Hae-yeon only agreed because she also wanted to get 300,000 won back from her ex. She’s doing too much for roughly $220, but it’s the principle that counts. The satisfaction of getting back at a terrible ex isn’t the only thing that Hae-yeon gained from this. Ji-uk, whom she recruited to be her fake groom, turned out to be an angel. That’s the best upgrade from an ex anyone could ask for.
Published: Sep 19, 2024 01:54 pm