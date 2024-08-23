Let’s do it. Let’s rank the seasons of ‘Lost.’

Lost is one of those shows that you either love or you just haven’t watched it yet. As a millennial, this show became my entire personality in high school, but that doesn’t mean everything that the show did was perfect, and some seasons are better than others.

I would never watch one season over another, but when binge watching the show, you recognize which seasons you like more. To be fair, every season has their perfect moments, so it is hard to judge the show season by season. (I like to talk about storylines that I didn’t particularly love instead.)

But hey, for the sake of conversation, let’s see where they fall.

6. Season 5

Timey-whimey nonsense takes over season 5. Is it bad? No. But it does lean heavily into the sci-fi elements this time around, and if you started Lost because you wanted to see a show about plane crash survivors, you might not know what season 5 is trying to tell you. Ben (Michael Emerson) freezes the time wheel and a lot of our favorite characters are separated.

It can get confusing with three different timelines all happening at the same time, and we had to say goodbye to some of our favorite characters on this season, but it was fun to see how the show dealt with different time periods. The Dharma village in the ’70s kind of ruled, not going to lie.

5. Season 6

The final season of Lost is the show’s Swan Song. Marred by the public inability to understand the finale (it really is not that difficult), it leaves a bad taste in my mouth. Yes, sorry, the public can ruin something you love! It is emotional because we have the flash-sideways characters coming back together, remembering their lives on the island, and we get to see the final battle between John Locke (Terry O’Quinn) and Jack Shephard (Matthew Fox).

But man, does that finale make me want to claw my eyes out—not because the episode is bad but because a lot of people online watch it and think they know what happened, and they misconstrue the entire thing and it has ruined it for a lot of us.

4. Season 4

So season 4 has one of the best episodes of all time in it. “The Constant” is heartbreaking, beautiful, and makes you wonder who your constant would be. It is also the first season without Charlie Pace (Dominic Monaghan), so I wasn’t exactly happy about that fact.

This season brings in the freighter crew led by Martin Keamy (Kevin Durant) and some new characters to love (I love you Miles and Faraday), but it was also impacted by the WGA strike at the time and wasn’t the best it could have been.

3. Season 2

I don’t dislike season 2. I love it very much. But when I explain why season 3 and season 1 are my favorites, you will understand. Season 2 of the show brought in new characters like Ana Lucia Cortez (Michelle Rodriguez) and gave us an icon in Mr. Eko (Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje), but really, the character that makes season 2 special is Desmond Hume (Henry Ian Cusick).

Desmond is easily one of the best characters on the series, and we leave season 1 with them finding the bunker he’s living in, but he’s not really introduced until season 2. He’s weird and can mess with time, and I love him a lot.

2. Season 3

You might be wondering why this isn’t season 2’s spot. Well, that’s because I love Jack and Kate Austen (Evangeline Lilly), and the storyline where they are with the Others and trying to figure out their feelings for each other is prime television to me. Yes, this was a shipping choice, but hey, it’s Lost. Isn’t that what all those ship wars back in the day were for?

I do think the Others stuff is fascinating, and while this season did ultimately take Charlie Pace away from me, it gave me some of my favorite episodes in the whole show. So for that, season 3 is my second favorite season, even if I had to deal with Kate and Sawyer (Josh Holloway) in those cages.

1. Season 1

Lost would not be the show it is without season 1. It showed us the possibilities and captured all of our attention. A show about a plane crash should not be as interesting as this season ended up being, but we instantly cared about these characters, saw what their lives were like before they got on Oceanic Flight 815, and we all asked what the deal with the polar bear was.

There are few things that I’d label perfect, but season 1 of Lost is on that list. It is just a really fascinating start to a show, and I think everything we love about the show as a whole started here.

What’s your ranking? Let us know in the comments!

