So Who Is Playing Who in the Live-Action Remake of ‘How To Train Your Dragon’?

How To Train Your Dragon is one of the best animated series out there, so adapting it to live action is not going to be an easy feat. Luckily, we’re going to have some of the best actors out there bringing Hiccup and his fellow Vikings to life!

Toothless needs his Hiccup, and getting to see this story head to the live-action realm is going to be really interesting. Like how exactly are they going to design Toothless and Stormfly to make them look realistic while also making sure they’re still adorable to look at? At least we know that the cast is going to be great at playing some of our favorite characters!

Mason Thames as Hiccup

(Universal Pictures)

Originally voiced by Jay Baruchel in the movie, Hiccup is the character we are on this adventure with. And why not have Mason Thames right at the heart of it? Thames is known for his work in the horror film The Black Phone, and he is the right age and has the right energy to bring Hiccup to life!

Nico Parker as Astrid

(HBO)

Astrid, a fellow Viking and love interest for Hiccup, is played by Nico Parker! Parker consistently breaks our hearts with her roles, like playing Sarah in The Last of Us and even making us cry during her performance in the live-action Dumbo film. Astrid is someone who will speak her mind, and after seeing Parker in Suncoast, I think she’s going to nail it.

Gerard Butler as Stoick

(Universal Pictures)

This is fun casting mainly because Gerard Butler already played Stoick in the original films! Personally, that’s my favorite kind of animation-to-live-action transition. Stoick is the leader of the Berk (Hiccup’s group of Vikings), and he is also Hiccup’s father! Anyway, I just love seeing Gerard Butler in things, so bringing him over from the animated cast is amazing.

Nick Frost as Gobber

(Universal Pictures)

Taking over for Craig Ferguson as Gobber the Belch is Nick Frost! Frost is known for his comedic work in movies like Shaun of the Dead, and he most recently played Florence Pugh’s father in Fighting With My Family. Frost has always been genuinely hilarious in every role he’s taken on, so I don’t think we’ll have to worry about anything where Gobber the Belch is concerned.

Julian Dennison as Fishlegs

(The Orchard/Madman Entertainment)

Fishlegs Ingerman was originally voiced by Christopher Mintz-Plasse, and now we get to have Julian Dennison take on the role! He is a younger character in the series who is friends with Hiccup, and while Hiccup was older than him in the movies, Dennison is technically 5 years older than Thames. So this might be a switch in character dynamics, but hopefully Hiccup and Fishlegs are still friends.

Gabriel Howell as Snotlout

(Netflix)

Snotlout Jorgenson and Hiccup are not friends, and now we’ll get to see how Gabriel Howell and Thames work together to bring that antagonistic energy to screen. Snotlout was originally played by Jonah Hill in the animated film. Howell was seen on the Netflix series Bodies, and it will be interesting to see more of his ability in a movie like How To Train Your Dragon.

Bronwyn James as Ruffnut

(BBC One)

What’s better than one annoying character? Two! Ruffnut is a twin! Bronwyn James, who was on the show Lockwood & Co., is playing one half of the duo, and she’ll definitely be alongside Parker and Thames in the film (as Ruffnut and her brother train their dragons with them). James, who is older than both Parker and Thames, is the same age as her twin brother, so that’s a nice bit of casting. She was originally voiced by Kristen Wiig.

Harry Trevaldwyn as Tuffnut

(Netflix)

Remember the movie The Bubble? Then you probably remember Harry Trevaldwyn! A wonderfully funny actor, he’s playing Tuffnut, Ruffnut’s twin brother. Two peas in a pod, it will be interesting to see how both Trevaldwyn and James work to build that annoying sibling bod. This is, obviously, a step up from the original voice casting of T.J. Miller as Tuffnut.

Ruth Codd as Phlegma

(Netflix)

Ruth Codd is a fascinating performer, a TikTok star who star made a splash in The Fall of the House of Usher. I’m very excited to see what she brings to Phlegma the Fierce, a villager with the Berks who was originally voiced by Ashley Jensen.

—

This is who we know so far, and what a cast it is!

(featured image: DreamWorks)

