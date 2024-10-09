Here’s how to check out the ‘Hellboy’ movies in order

Hellboy: The Crooked Man is now available to stream, prompting fans to catch up with the previous installments of the Hellboy saga.

How to watch all the Hellboy films in order

There are four live-action and two animated films in the franchise, including the latest release. Hellboy (2004) was the film in the popular movie series based on the Dark Horse Comics character, with the last one released two decades later. Without further ado, here’s how you can catch up on the Hellboy films in order:

1. Hellboy (2004)

(Sony Pictures Releasing)

Starring Ron Perlman as the eponymous superhero and directed by Guillermo Del Toro (Pan’s Labyrinth, The Shape of Water), Hellboy borrows its source material from the debut comic Hellboy: Seed of Destruction. Supporting Perlman are Selma Blair, Jeffrey Tambor, Rupert Evans, and John Hurt. The movie was a critical success, grossing close to $100 million at the global box office on a $66 million budget.

2. Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008)

(Universal Pictures)

Del Toro’s second and final entry in the film series, Hellboy II: Golden Boy sees the original cast return, including Perlman. The plot follows Hellboy and the Bureau of Paranormal Research and Defense as they tackle the emergence of a mythical prince who is hell-bent on reclaiming the world for his family. The sequel was a bigger commercial success than the original, affirming Del Toro and Perlman’s status as a successful actor-director pair at the time.

3. Hellboy: Sword of Storms (2006)

(Starz Media, Film Roman, Revolution Studios, Madhouse Studios)

The two animated feature films should be watched after Del Toro’s duology. Hellboy: Sword of Storms sees Perlman and Blair reprise their roles from the first two films, albeit in a voice-only role. Apart from them, it’s mostly a new-look cast, and the movie follows the Right Hand of the Doom storyline from the original comics.

4. Hellboy: Blood and Iron (2007)

(Cartoon Network)

Renowned as the most accurate representation of the comic books, Hellboy: Blood and Iron first aired on Cartoon Network in March 2007, followed by a DVD release. The storyline is partly based on the Hellboy: Wake the Devil arc from the comics and the title references Otto Von Bismarck’s famous “Blood and Iron” speech.

5. Hellboy (2019)

(Lionsgate)

The 2019 reboot from Lionsgate stars Stranger Things sensation David Harbour as the Nazi-hating superhero. Milla Jovovich, Sasha Lane, Ian McShane, and Daniel Dae Kim appear in supporting roles. It’s important to note that Neil Marshall’s film is a complete reboot and is not connected to the previous four releases in any way. It draws inspiration from comic books Darkness Calls, The Wild Hunt, The Story and the Fury, and Hellboy in Mexico.

6. Hellboy: The Crooked Man (2024)

(Ketchup Entertainment)

Like the 2019 film, Hellboy: The Crooked Man is a fresh live-action reboot with no link to the previous entries in the franchise. The movie is now available on Prime Video, and other digital platforms, such as Apple TV+ and VUDU. It stars Jack Kesy as Hellboy as he investigates a demonic cult in 1950s Appalachia.

