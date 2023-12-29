Your Guide To All Freida McFadden Books

I’m sorry, you don’t know who Freida McFadden is? Are you even on Booktok?

Also a practicing physician specializing in brain injury, Freida McFadden has been able to make her mark on the internet (and The New York Times Bestseller List) using the tried and true vehicle of the cerebral thriller, staking her claim on Booktok. So what are her novels? Let’s dive in!

“The Housemaid” Book Series

(Freida McFadden)

The Housemaid is a story about exactly the kind of person who you’d want watching your private school-educated children: an ex-con living in her car. The trilogy of novels centers around an aforementioned felon-turned-housemaid and her wheelings and dealings with a wealthy family.

The books in that series:

The Housemaid (2022)

The Housemaid’s Secret (2023)

The Housemaid Is Watching (2024)

“Dr. Jane McGill” Books

(Freida McFadden)

Freida McFadden’s books are gripping psychological thrillers but that doesn’t mean can’t also be smutty as hell. The Dr. Jane McGill series is totally smutty. It’s a story about a doctor who thinks that her life is perfect. She decided to turn down a sexy surgeon in order to marry a sweet software engineer. Wrong decision. Her perfect marriage soon starts breaking down, and she begins to wonder if it isn’t too late to reignite her old flame …. and then douse it with kerosene.

The books in that series:

The Devil Wears Scrubs (2013)

The Devil You Know (2017)

“Prescription: Murder” Books

Freida’s medical novel shenanigans get turned up to 11 with the addition of her Prescription: Murder series. Suicide Med and Brain Damage are about a med student and a doctor respectively who get swept up in a plot of, you guessed it, murder.

The books in that series:

Suicide Med (2014)

Brain Damage (2016)

Standalone Novels

(Freida McFadden)

On top of her acclaimed series, Freida McFadden has written a slew of standalone novels, one of which (The Teacher) is set to be released in 2024! Lick your collective fingertips, Booktok. It’s gonna be a real page-turner.

McFadden’s standalone novels:

Baby City (2015) (co-authored with Kelley Stoddard)

The Perfect Son (2020)

The Ex (2020)

The Surrogate Mother (2020)

The Wife Upstairs (2020)

One By One (2020)

Want to Know a Secret? (2021)

The Locked Door (2021)

Do Not Disturb (2021)

Do You Remember (2022)

The Inmate (2022)

Never Lie (2022)

Ward D (2023)

The Coworker (2023)

The Teacher (slated for 2024)

