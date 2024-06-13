L-R: Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan)
(Netflix)
Category:
TV

These Are the New ‘Bridgerton’ Tunes You’ll Be Humming for Weeks To Come

Image of Laura Pollacco
Laura Pollacco
|
Published: Jun 13, 2024 10:30 am

There are so many things that Bridgerton has given us over the past few years—romance, drama, mystery, intrigue, stunning frocks, lust-filled eye contact followed by passion-filled sex scenes, and some of the best pop music of the last 30 years turned into orchestral masterpieces.

Recommended Videos

In 2020, Bridgerton transported us to Regency England, though not quite the version we were used to from our history books and well-loved period dramas. Oh no. This new fantastical take on the Regency Period was one resplendent with feathers, sequins, and glitter, along with some banging tunes. As we listened closely to the string quartets, we realized that these melodies sounded rather familiar. We were listening to Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” played on string instruments.

The series makes a big show of mixing modern elements with all the elegance of the Regency period. From glittering gowns in materials that would not be developed for another few centuries, to the mash-up of musical genres, Shonda Rhimes was boldly placing her own creative stamp on the period drama formula. The music has been an integral part of this to the point where it has shaped our musical habits, with The Economist discussing how the series has set off a string quartet boom.

Two people dancing in Regency era clothing at a ball in "Bridgerton"
(Netflix)

Season three part one continued the trend, with a Pitbull song making a surprise appearance during a very erotic moment. So what can we expect from part 2? Here at The Mary Sue, we have the full soundtrack for each episode, so here is what you can expect!

Episode 5

  • Ariana Grande’s “POV” covered by Strings from Paris
  • “Cavendish Fanfares No. 6” by 5 Alarm
  • “Dissonance” String Quartet No. 19 in C Major K.465- III. Menuetto (Excerpt) (a)” by APM
  • “String Quartet No. 1 in G Major, KV. 80/73f: III. Menuetto” by APM
  • “Palm Court 2” by 5 Alarm

Episode 6

  • Imagine Dragons’ “Thunder” covered by Thomas Mercier
  • Demi Lovato’s “Confident” covered by Archer Marsh
  • “String Quartet Op 1 #5 – Presto” by APM
  • “Wiener Gemuts-Walzer – Op. 116” by 5 Alarm

Episode 7

  • “Offertorium” (PD arrangement by Edward Farmer) – Production Owned
  • “Andantino” (PD arrangement by Edward Farmer) – Production Owned
  • Coldplay’s “Yellow” covered by Vitamin String Quartet
  • “String Quartet in B-flat Major Hob III” by APM
  • “String Quartet in F Major Op 3 No 5 Serenade Quartet” by APM
  • Taylor Swift’s “You Belong With Me” covered by Duomo

Episode 8

  • “Mont Joi Azur” by APM
  • “Sonata For Piano 4 Hands in C Major, K. 521: II. Andante” (PD) – Production Owned
  • Ellie Goulding’s “Lights (Stripped Down)” covered by Archer Marsh
  • “String Quartet No. 2 in G Major, KV. 155: I. Allegro” by APM
  • “String Quartet Op 1 #2 – Presto” by APM
  • “String Quartet in A Minor – Allegro Moderato” by Extreme
  • “String Quartet D-Major ‘Hoffmeister’ K.499” by APM
  • Tori Kelly’s “All I Want” covered by Kris Bowers

Kelly’s song “All I Want” will make history on the show as its first original song. These are the songs that will set the backdrop to the Penelope/Colin love story, along with all the other characters’ personal drama.

What do you think of this lineup? Are you desperate to dig in?

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article Who Sits on the Iron Throne After the Dance? The Answer Might Not Be the Gotcha Moment Some Fans Think It Is
Members of the family of Rhaenyra and Daemon Targaryen stand together
Members of the family of Rhaenyra and Daemon Targaryen stand together
Members of the family of Rhaenyra and Daemon Targaryen stand together
Category: TV
TV
Who Sits on the Iron Throne After the Dance? The Answer Might Not Be the Gotcha Moment Some Fans Think It Is
Benedetta Geddo Benedetta Geddo Jun 13, 2024
Read Article ‘S.W.A.T.’ Likely to Conclude With Season 8 After Double Extension
Shemar Moore as Hondo in 'S.W.A.T.'
Shemar Moore as Hondo in 'S.W.A.T.'
Shemar Moore as Hondo in 'S.W.A.T.'
Category: TV
TV
‘S.W.A.T.’ Likely to Conclude With Season 8 After Double Extension
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari Jun 13, 2024
Read Article It’s Summertime in ‘Bel-Air,’ and Season 3 Promises Pools, Parties, and Juicy Plotlines
Carlton and Will sit on a couch and bump fists together
Carlton and Will sit on a couch and bump fists together
Carlton and Will sit on a couch and bump fists together
Category: TV
TV
It’s Summertime in ‘Bel-Air,’ and Season 3 Promises Pools, Parties, and Juicy Plotlines
Beverly Jenkins Beverly Jenkins Jun 13, 2024
Read Article Did the Jedi Really Do What We Think They Did in ‘The Acolyte’?
Jodie Turner-Smith as Mother Aniseya in The Acolyte
Jodie Turner-Smith as Mother Aniseya in The Acolyte
Jodie Turner-Smith as Mother Aniseya in The Acolyte
Category: TV
TV
Did the Jedi Really Do What We Think They Did in ‘The Acolyte’?
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski Jun 13, 2024
Read Article Is Colin Mature Enough to Handle the Pressures of Love and Marriage in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3?
Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton in Bridgerton season 3
Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton in Bridgerton season 3
Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton in Bridgerton season 3
Category: TV
TV
Is Colin Mature Enough to Handle the Pressures of Love and Marriage in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3?
Laura Pollacco Laura Pollacco Jun 13, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Who Sits on the Iron Throne After the Dance? The Answer Might Not Be the Gotcha Moment Some Fans Think It Is
Members of the family of Rhaenyra and Daemon Targaryen stand together
Category: TV
TV
Who Sits on the Iron Throne After the Dance? The Answer Might Not Be the Gotcha Moment Some Fans Think It Is
Benedetta Geddo Benedetta Geddo Jun 13, 2024
Read Article ‘S.W.A.T.’ Likely to Conclude With Season 8 After Double Extension
Shemar Moore as Hondo in 'S.W.A.T.'
Category: TV
TV
‘S.W.A.T.’ Likely to Conclude With Season 8 After Double Extension
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari Jun 13, 2024
Read Article It’s Summertime in ‘Bel-Air,’ and Season 3 Promises Pools, Parties, and Juicy Plotlines
Carlton and Will sit on a couch and bump fists together
Category: TV
TV
It’s Summertime in ‘Bel-Air,’ and Season 3 Promises Pools, Parties, and Juicy Plotlines
Beverly Jenkins Beverly Jenkins Jun 13, 2024
Read Article Did the Jedi Really Do What We Think They Did in ‘The Acolyte’?
Jodie Turner-Smith as Mother Aniseya in The Acolyte
Category: TV
TV
Did the Jedi Really Do What We Think They Did in ‘The Acolyte’?
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski Jun 13, 2024
Read Article Is Colin Mature Enough to Handle the Pressures of Love and Marriage in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3?
Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton in Bridgerton season 3
Category: TV
TV
Is Colin Mature Enough to Handle the Pressures of Love and Marriage in ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3?
Laura Pollacco Laura Pollacco Jun 13, 2024
Author
Laura Pollacco
Laura Pollacco (she/her) is a contributing writer here at The Mary Sue, having written for digital media since 2022 and has a keen interest in all things Marvel, Lord of the Rings, and anime. She has worked for various publications including We Got This Covered, but much of her work can be found gracing the pages of print and online publications in Japan, where she resides. Outside of writing she treads the boards as an actor, is a portrait and documentary photographer, and takes the little free time left to explore Japan.