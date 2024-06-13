These Are the New ‘Bridgerton’ Tunes You’ll Be Humming for Weeks To Come

There are so many things that Bridgerton has given us over the past few years—romance, drama, mystery, intrigue, stunning frocks, lust-filled eye contact followed by passion-filled sex scenes, and some of the best pop music of the last 30 years turned into orchestral masterpieces.

In 2020, Bridgerton transported us to Regency England, though not quite the version we were used to from our history books and well-loved period dramas. Oh no. This new fantastical take on the Regency Period was one resplendent with feathers, sequins, and glitter, along with some banging tunes. As we listened closely to the string quartets, we realized that these melodies sounded rather familiar. We were listening to Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” played on string instruments.

The series makes a big show of mixing modern elements with all the elegance of the Regency period. From glittering gowns in materials that would not be developed for another few centuries, to the mash-up of musical genres, Shonda Rhimes was boldly placing her own creative stamp on the period drama formula. The music has been an integral part of this to the point where it has shaped our musical habits, with The Economist discussing how the series has set off a string quartet boom.

Season three part one continued the trend, with a Pitbull song making a surprise appearance during a very erotic moment. So what can we expect from part 2? Here at The Mary Sue, we have the full soundtrack for each episode, so here is what you can expect!

Episode 5

Ariana Grande’s “POV” covered by Strings from Paris

“Cavendish Fanfares No. 6” by 5 Alarm

“Dissonance” String Quartet No. 19 in C Major K.465- III. Menuetto (Excerpt) (a)” by APM

“String Quartet No. 1 in G Major, KV. 80/73f: III. Menuetto” by APM

“Palm Court 2” by 5 Alarm

Episode 6

Imagine Dragons’ “Thunder” covered by Thomas Mercier

Demi Lovato’s “Confident” covered by Archer Marsh

“String Quartet Op 1 #5 – Presto” by APM

“Wiener Gemuts-Walzer – Op. 116” by 5 Alarm

Episode 7

“Offertorium” (PD arrangement by Edward Farmer) – Production Owned

“Andantino” (PD arrangement by Edward Farmer) – Production Owned

Coldplay’s “Yellow” covered by Vitamin String Quartet

“String Quartet in B-flat Major Hob III” by APM

“String Quartet in F Major Op 3 No 5 Serenade Quartet” by APM

Taylor Swift’s “You Belong With Me” covered by Duomo

Episode 8

“Mont Joi Azur” by APM

“Sonata For Piano 4 Hands in C Major, K. 521: II. Andante” (PD) – Production Owned

Ellie Goulding’s “Lights (Stripped Down)” covered by Archer Marsh

Goulding’s “Lights (Stripped Down)” covered by Archer Marsh “String Quartet No. 2 in G Major, KV. 155: I. Allegro” by APM

“String Quartet Op 1 #2 – Presto” by APM

“String Quartet in A Minor – Allegro Moderato” by Extreme

“String Quartet D-Major ‘Hoffmeister’ K.499” by APM

Tori Kelly’s “All I Want” covered by Kris Bowers

Kelly’s song “All I Want” will make history on the show as its first original song. These are the songs that will set the backdrop to the Penelope/Colin love story, along with all the other characters’ personal drama.

What do you think of this lineup? Are you desperate to dig in?

