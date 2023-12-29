All Books by Failed Former Presidential Candidate Brad Thor in Order

Who is Brad Thor? He wrote a bunch of spy books, sure. But the REAL reason why everyone knows about ol’ B.T. is because he ALMOST became the President of the United States in 2020. And when I say “almost” I mean that he came about as close as Rudy Giuliani would to keeping a month-long vow of silence, which is to say… not close at all.

But why dwell on the man’s failings? After all, who could have possibly predicted that a middle-aged thriller novelist running as an Independent would lose running against the politically entrenched Hilary Clinton and the walking reality T.V. show that is Donald Trump? Unthinkable.

After failing to secure the title of the Leader of the Free World, Brad Thor got back to doing what he does best: writing books. Have you ever wondered what those books are? Now you don’t have to.

Brad Thor has written 22 books centered on an ex-Navy SEAL Secret Service agent named Scot Harvath. They are:

The Lions of Lucerne (2001)

Path of the Assassin (2003)

State of the Union (2004)

Blowback (2005)

Takedown (2006)

The First Commandment (2007)

The Last Patriot (2008)

The Apostle (2009)

Foreign Influence (2010)

Full Black (2011)

Black List (2012)

Hidden Order (2013)

Act of War (2014)

Code of Conduct (2015)

Foreign Agent (2016)

Use of Force (2017)

Spymaster (2018)

Backlash (2019)

Near Dark (2020)

Black Ice (2021)

Rising Tiger (2022)

Dead Fall (2023)

Thor has also written a standalone novel called The Athena Project (2010) and three short stories/novellas: Free Fall: A Prelude to Hidden Order (2013), Epilogue II: A Bonus Chapter to Hidden Order (2013), and The Athens Solution (2015).

So there you have it, Brad Thor’s entire novelistic oeuvre. But what we REALLY want from Mr. Thor is a tell-all novel about his political aspirations. There’s always 2024!

