In today’s episode of “please end your marriage” comes a story about a woman, a terrible mother-in-law, and a husband who should be set out on the curb like yesterday’s garbage. It’s not an uncommon thread when it comes to AITA posts, complete with the story starting with an unbearable mother-in-law, but unlike some posts where the husband eventually comes around (but WHY did it take so long???), this particular brand of husband has decided to remain a moldy trash goblin to the point where the only logical solution is to do one of the following:

The story

AITA for telling my MIL about my “Energy Diet” and saying it’s the reason why I don’t come to her weekly family dinners anymore? https://t.co/Erf0AfpojQ pic.twitter.com/hrrX4ixNIv — Am I the Asshole? (@AITA_online) May 18, 2022

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before. Mother-in-law hosts family dinners for food and unsavory comments toward her son’s wife. Wife gets upset. Husband thinks wife is being too sensitive. “During ‘my’ last dinner there, MIL commented on my infertility by telling me to hurry up and get pregnant soon because ‘I’m not getting any younger.'” Infertility is just one of several things this woman’s mother-in-law comments on, but it is the thing that hurts the most to the woman in question. She decides to stop going to these family dinners, and instead of sticking up for her, her husband “threw a fit but eventually started going alone.”

Eventually, her mother-in-law asks her about coming to dinner and wonders if she’s still sick. “I found out my husband lied about me being sick as an excuse for my absense, that is another story for later.” So instead of talking to his mother about her comments, he just… lied?

The woman proceeds to make up an excuse about being on a diet, leading to her mother-in-law agreeing that she needs to lose a few pounds (wow) and offering to make healthier dishes (WOW). “Oh no, I’m actually on an energy diet,” was her response to her mother-in-law. “This means that if there’s anything that bothers me, makes me uncomfortable, puts me on the spot then I don’t want it and don’t want to waste my energy on it.” It’s a cheeky response, sure, and one I can see myself using to navigate certain situations like “don’t read the comments,” but as far as something as personal as “toxic in-laws who your spouse doesn’t protect you from,” then I gotta say that the Energy Diet ain’t enough. Especially when we get to the last part of the story.

That husband needs to have an “ex” in his name

The story, somehow, gets worse – but it’s to be expected, I suppose, when you realize that this man thought his wife was being too sensitive about such hostile comments. It’s not like his mother was subtle about her disdain toward his wife.

My husband got home later and started yelling at me for what I said to his mother. I told him I don’t want to go there anymore when his mom keeps making digs at me for her own amusement. He again said that I was being too sensitive but added that I was embarrassing him in front of his whole family and said that by deciding to no longer show up, I’m basically telling his family “Fuck Y’all” to all of their faces. We argued about it for half an hour then he took my phone and tried to get me to call her to “unfuck” what I just “fucked” and take back what I said but I took the phone back and turned it off. He got more livid and said that I have one day to make this right and start showing his family some respect. AITA? I just wanted to tell her why but in a nice way.

Not the asshole, obviously, but this is seriously a case of this woman’s husband being a huge part of the problem. Diminishing his wife’s feelings is already bad enough, but accusing her of “embarrassing” him and urging her to show his family “some respect” when they’ve done nothing to earn a shred of it? As many (and I mean MANY) comments say on the post, this woman has a HUSBAND problem. Treat him like a banana peel and staple him to the trash.

