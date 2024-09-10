‘Discovery of Witches’ Teresa Palmer makes math hot in ‘Addition’

I was pleasantly surprised by Addition at TIFF 2024. As the first feature film from Marcelle Lunam, she should be exceedingly proud of what she’s created. Sometimes, the projects that take the longest to blossom bear the sweetest fruit.

Recommended Videos

Based on the bestselling novel by Toni Jordon, Addition follows the story of Grace (Teresa Palmer – Warm Bodies, Discovery of Witches), a woman who appears to have obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD). However, she only ever refers to herself as a “counter,” and her family only mentions worry over her mental health—the diagnosis is never confirmed. By “counter,” she means she literally counts everything. 10 is her perfect number, but she isn’t opposed to other numbers—only if their existence has meaning or symmetry in her life.

Suddenly, she meets Seamus (Joe Dempsie of Skins, Game of Thrones) in a grocery store, and it’s the catalyst her life needs to make changes and start living life to the fullest again. But Addition doesn’t portray some kind of magical shift in Grace’s mental state. We see the nitty gritty of two steps forward, one step back, and all the inner demons coming into play.

Addition breaks norms with its portrayal of neurodiversity and the stereotypical story progression of a rom-com. It’s a refreshing and humanizing portrayal of an OCD mathematician. What struck me as odd was her imaginary friend, Nikola Tesla (Eamon Farren). He seemed like an unnecessary addition to the cast. Perhaps Teresa Palmer could have spoken to a photo of Nikola and been done with it, but no, Eamon Farren puts on a delightful and slightly haunting show. At points, this crutch of imaginary company sets Grace into a spiral, and ultimately, I understand why his presence was necessary; however, I still didn’t appreciate every scene his character infiltrated.

In the Q&A following the premiere of Addition at TIFF, director Marcelle Lunam and lead actress Teresa Palmer expressed their fondness for the story and depiction of mental health, OCD, and neurodivergence based on their connection to the issue. Both Lunam and Palmer have family members with relatively severe cognitive conditions that put them in caretaking roles akin to the family in Addition.

Grace’s mother is portrayed by Sarah Peirse, her sister is portrayed by Adrienne Pickering, and Lou Baxter portrays Grace’s niece. The family dynamic is very relatable. These four strong female characters create a force to be reckoned with, and Seamus is sucked into their petty squabbles, nasty prejudice, and dramatic family history. Everyone has their opinion on how Grace should behave, live, and face her diagnosis. Alas, the decision has to be Grace’s, and the breakdown of the support system, mixed with the development of Grace’s routine, creates a nuanced understanding of living with mental illness.

As much as Addition makes great strides in the representation of neurodivergence, it may take a step back in portraying people of color; for an Australian film, Addition is shockingly lacking in visual diversity. It also contributes to the Black Woman Therapist trope, which underserves the creative talents of women of color and may also contribute to the propagating of misogynoir microaggression.

As a sound observation, Australia and New Zealand have produced fantastic films and TV shows lately. Australian voices have been keen on hitting the perfect note on societal issues, and New Zealand has been leading the charge with Indigenous filmmaking that pays remarkable homage to the damage of colonization. Though Addition has its pitfalls, it is still a delightful watch; as Lunam put it, this film is “Chronically Melbourne” in its sense of community, warmth, and sense of humor. If you’ve ever thought British film is pretentious and Hollywood too showy, I recommend looking to the continent shy of the South Pole.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy