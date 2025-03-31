Adam Kinzinger slams ‘absolute dork’ Elon Musk over a cheesy photo op

We’re back again with the latest from Adam Kinzinger. The former Republican Representative loves to use his social media to attack the MAGA party and we love to see it. This time? He is coming for “absolute dork” Elon Musk.

We all know that Musk is, as Kinzinger put it, “just an incredible absolute dork.” Remember when he wore a black hat that apparently had “Make America Great Again” written on it in black so we couldn’t see it and he called himself the Dark MAGA? No cool person does stuff like that. And he’s not even a charming dork. He’s that dork who probably shouldn’t have left his mom’s basement.

In a new picture, Musk is wearing the Wisconsin cheese head. He was holding a town hall for a Supreme Court Election in the state and came out wearing it like it was a Packers game. I am sure someone on the MAGA side of things thinks this is cool. I mean, they do wear the ugly clothes possible to show their support for Donald Trump so…

But you know who doesn’t think this is cool or cute? Kinzinger. He shared the image and just made fun of Musk and honestly, I love it. If Kinzinger wanted to just make fun of these guys every single day, I’d be there laughing along.

This guy is just an incredible absolute dork https://t.co/i59HngWh91 — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) ???? (@AdamKinzinger) March 31, 2025

The thing is, he’s not wrong. Musk is an incredible absolute dork. And again, not in a charming way. There is a reason that we all make memes of him being as awkward and weird as possible at any given event. But him being this involved in our government is just weird.

Musk is leading the DOGE program despite not being an elected official. He’s a man from South Africa. And we are constantly forced to see him doing absolute weird and embarrassing (for him) things. Like this.

