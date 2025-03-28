Adam Kinzinger shared pictures of Elon Musk that he doesn’t want you to remember

So there is a theory out in the world. That theory is that Elon Musk got a hair transplant. Given the lack of confirmation, we will say that this is all rumored. There are pictures of Elon Musk from before but we cannot say anything confidently.

You know who is? Adam Kinzinger. Kinzinger, who has used his platform to attack Musk and Donald Trump every chance he gets, shared images that Musk probably doesn’t want out there in the world. Buddy, it is okay. We all have already seen them (and definitely remember them). The images in question show Musk’s hairline being significantly different than his current hair. Magic or plugs? We just don’t know!

Musk shared a post against “activist judges” writing “Exciting to announce our first million dollar award for supporting our petition against activist judges in Wisconsin! Next million dollar award will be announced in 2 days.” Kinzinger responded to the tweet with a meme of Musk.

https://twitter.com/AdamKinzinger/status/1905447222877077554

Now the drawing of Musk was already reminder enough but then one X user took it further and shared two images of Musk that he probably doesn’t want out there. One was the image the drawing was referencing and the other was Musk next to a sign that said “Liberty” and had Musk with longer hair.

If I spent millions of dollars to buy a website that everyone mocks me on and I saw these images going around? I’d simply stop posting!

https://twitter.com/DragonflyNana72/status/1905449170766627321

What’s great about this is that Kinzinger did not say anything else. He just posted his meme and reposted the other images of Musk without saying a word. And you know that’s enough to probably make Musk really mad. Maybe that’s why he keeps wearing these really ugly hats?

What else explains the dark MAGA and “Trump was right about everything” hats?

