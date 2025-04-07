Adam Kinzinger exposes Trump’s ‘legacy of broken promises’ in a brutal blog post

Former Republican Representative Adam Kinzinger has used his platform to voice his opinion on President Donald Trump. That doesn’t seem to be stopping any time soon.

Recommended Videos

Kinzinger posted to X and shared a blog post that he wrote about the President. In it, he wrote about all of the broken promises that Trump has destroyed throughout his time in office. Kinzinger in the tweet wrote “Trump’s legacy is one of broken promises—bankruptcies in business, betrayals in politics. Now, he’s wrecking trust in America’s alliances, economy, and government. Once trust is gone, it takes generations to rebuild.”

The blog post itself starts with Kinzinger talking about Cory Booker’s filibuster, praising the Senator. He wrote as a note “I just want to acknowledge the inspirational filibuster by Cory Booker. Wow!” But Kinzinger starts his post off by talking about Donald Trump’s history with broken promises.

He points out that Trump’s rise to fame and fortune came with lies to his business partners and “a series of massive bankruptcies.” But he points out that Trump is using “the same pattern of broken promises to international trade, military alliances, and domestic affairs.” Which isn’t incorrect. Trump’s tactics have been consistent from the 80s on and that is how he convinced all of these people to vote for him not once but twice despite not following through the first time around.

Most of Kinzinger’s piece is about how Trump continually turns on those he promised to work with, citing Ukraine as one of the most shocking twists. But Kinzinger points out that Trump’s bullying tactics will come back to hurt America. Because when he’s representing us, then it is sending the world a message.

He writes: “Let’s be clear: in nearly every case where Trump plays the bully, he is violating formal agreements—including at least one, the free trade deal with Mexico and Canada, that he himself signed during his first presidency. The message to the world is clear: America cannot be trusted to keep its word. Foreign leaders are taking note, weighing the consequences for their own nations, and adjusting their policies to minimize the damage.”

Kinzinger ends his piece with a chilling message: “And trust, once broken, takes generations to rebuild.” And that’s what is the most terrifying part about this. Many of us did not vote for Trump, despite what he wants to believe, and it is terrifying to look at what he’s doing to the reputation of America and know that it will be on us to fix what Trump’s breaks.

(Featured image: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]