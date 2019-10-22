Things We Say Today: Abortion Is Officially Decriminalized in Northern Ireland

As of midnight on Monday 21 October, according to New Scientist, women and girls in Northern Ireland can legally access abortions and medical care related to the procedure without fear of prosecution. Additionally, the UK government will help fund trips to England for the procedure. This is a huge and important move, as Northern Ireland had remained the one part of the UK where abortion was still illegal “even in cases of rape, incest and when the fetus is unlikely to survive.”

This also means that the prosecution of a mother who bought abortion pills for her 15-year-old daughter back in 2013 will no longer be pursued. Local abortion services in Northern Ireland itself are expected to be available by March 31st, 2020.

As New Scientist reports:

“Today marks the first step in getting women in Northern Ireland equal rights with their counterparts in England and Wales,” Stella Creasy, the Labour MP for Walthamstow who tabled the abortion amendment, said in a statement. “When it comes to being able to make decisions over their own bodies, women and girls in Northern Ireland will no longer be threatened with the criminal law.” “This interim guidance, which comes into effect today, is helpful in providing women and girls with safe and compassionate abortion care,” Carolyn Bailie, chair of the Northern Ireland committee of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists said in a statement. “We are working closely with colleagues in the UK to ensure relevant training and support is available to enable our clinicians to deliver safe abortion care services within Northern Ireland.”

The island, divided though it may be, is now officially a place where any person with a uterus can have an abortion without threat of prosecution, following the successful repeal campaign in the Republic of Ireland, and that is great news indeed. The Cooke in me is very proud.

(via New Scientist, image: Photo by Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Taika Waititi says that we will be having that Akira live-action remake eventually. We wait for you, fearless leader. (via CBR)

So that movie that Zack Snyder was working on, Army of the Dead, has finally wrapped filming. There will be a Snyder cut coming out. (via Comicbook)

A lawsuit has been filed against Rosario Dawson and her family claiming that she harassed a transgender man. So far Dawson has made no comment. (via NBC)

Ready to get weird? 😬#GreenerGrass is now in theaters and available on VOD so polish up those braces and take this clip, it’s yours now: https://t.co/aVDAmWlk2J pic.twitter.com/LBClLab8NP — IFC Midnight (@IFCMidnight) October 18, 2019

Lord of the Rings has added a former Game of Throne cast member to its villain roster with Joseph Mawle. (via Deadline)

According to Sebastian Stan, the upcoming Falcon and Winter Solider show is going to be “so cool and kind of crazy.” (via GreekTyrant)



