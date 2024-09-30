‘Abortion is literally on the ballot’ Jennifer Lawrence makes it clear why she’s voting for Kamala Harris

Jennifer Lawrence is passionate about reproductive rights, and that’s why she’s become the latest Hollywood A-lister to endorse Kamala Harris.

Donald Trump’s track record with women and abortion rights is truly terrifying—aside from anything else, he seems to think that people are giving birth to live babies and then legally killing them, something that has never happened in the history of the United States—and Lawrence is one of a great many people who are not willing to put up with it.

She made her stance clear to People magazine. “Abortion is literally on the ballot,” she said. “I’m voting for Kamala Harris because I think she’s an amazing candidate and I know that she will do whatever she can to protect reproductive rights. That’s the most important thing, is to not let somebody into the White House who is going to ban abortion.”

Lawrence is also putting her money where her mouth is by producing documentaries about women’s rights. You may have already seen Bread and Roses, which follows three women oppressed by the Taliban in Afghanistan. It is directed by Afghan filmmaker Sahra Mani, and none other than Malala Yousafzai is one of its producers. Lawrence told People that the women in the documentary taught her “what heroism really is,” and it debuted to good reviews on Apple TV on June 21, 2024.

After that came Zurawski v. Texas, which is about the harrowing case of the same name. Amanda Zurawski was denied an abortion when the fetus was nonviable, and she came very close to dying. Sadly, this is a story shared by multiple people across America, and Zurawski v. Texas tells their stories via Molly Duane, an attorney at the Center for Reproductive Rights. Hillary and Chelsea Clinton are producers on the film, in addition to Lawrence.

Lawrence is well aware that Trump supporters roll their eyes at celebrities talking politics—an extremely hypocritical stance of them to take seeing as Trump started off as a TV celebrity. “As online trolls like to point out every time I get involved in politics, I didn’t go to school, I dropped out of middle school, so I don’t have a classic education,” Lawrence said. “So storytelling is where I get most of my education.” She’s hoping Bread and Roses and Zurawski v. Texas will be an education to others.

Lawrence explained, “That’s the beautiful, amazing thing about film and documentaries. Hearing facts or listening to the news, hearing certain things happen, it’s very easy to forget until you actually see human existence and you see what’s going on. I think that’s when minds can be changed.” And she ended her interview with a call for everyone to vote.

