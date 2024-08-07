This ‘House of the Dragon’ Character Has All the Makings of a Future Fan Favorite

As House of the Dragon season 2 reached its conclusion, the HBO show’s fans were introduced to a new character who has all the makings of a future fan favorite.

Recommended Videos

The character in question here is Admiral Lohar, whom Tyland Lannister (Jefferson Hall) has to woo (in an unusual manner, to say the least) to get her approval to deploy her ships and men to the Greens’ command. The writers of the show decided to gender-swap the Admiral, who has already made an impression in the little screen time she got in the season finale.

Admiral Lohar is played by YouTuber and actress Abigail Thorn, best known by many as the woman behind the popular YouTube channel Philosophy Tube. The channel has more than a million subscribers and was started by Thorn in 2013 as a counter to the increasing university tuition fees in England.

Thorn came out publicly as a transgender in January 2021 and has used her work as a playwright and actor to explore subjects of trans identity. Over the last few years, Thorn has grown an impressive career as a film and television actor, which began in the BBC iPlayer series Ladhood. That was followed by appearances in the Italian-French TV series Django and the Star Wars-based show The Acolyte, whose first season concluded recently. She also voiced Nocturne in the 2023 video game Baldur’s Gate III. She’s had a promising start in House of the Dragon, and it’s still early days, but it does appear that her role as Admiral Lohar can spring her to mainstream success.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy