comScore
The Mary Sue

Things We Saw Today: A Young Girl Understands the Hulk Better Than Anyone

by | 5:58 pm, October 11th, 2019

the hulk

Ever watch the Hulk smash and think “No, Hulk!”? Well, you’re not alone. Many watch the good Doctor Banner deal with his angry counterpart and worry about the destruction that will come at the hands of the Hulk. Or well, we did before Professor Hulk made his appearance in Avengers: Endgame, but you get what I’m saying.

So when a dad shared a video of his two-year-old daughter yelling at the Hulk, we all felt it in our bones. He decided to share a video of his young daughter watching the Hulk go … well, full Hulk on Twitter and she, very adorably so, wants the Hulk to stop wrecking the place! She’s in for quite the journey as she continues to learn about the Hulk.

Sure, we love the Hulk and love watching as Bruce Banner loses control of his anger, but we also recognize that the Hulk is half of the problem with the destruction and, as Professor Hulk points out, it’s just gratuitous. So I hope this young lady continues to yell at heroes when they’re being “bad.” She’s my new favorite critic.

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

Here are some other stories we saw out there today:

  • Want to inspire young girls in your life on International Day of the Girl? Here are some ideas. (via Fast Company)

  • #NationalComingOutDay is today and here is a look at some famous coming out stories that gained public momentum. Every story is important and an individual experience!  (via NBC News)

Anything we missed out there today, Mary Suevians? Let us know what you saw in the comments below!

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

filed under
, ,
Rachel Leishman - Associate Editor

Rachel is an I, Tonya stan who used to have a poster of Frank Sinatra on her wall as a kid. She loves superheroes, weird musicals, and wants Jeremy Renner and Robert Downey Jr. to collaborate on music together. She is Leslie Knope and she's okay with that. At least she gets to live in New York City though!

© 2019 The Mary Sue, LLC | About Us | Advertise | Subscription FAQ | Privacy | User Agreement | Editorial Policies | Contact | RSS RSS
Dan Abrams, Founder

  1. Mediaite
  2. The Mary Sue
  3. RunwayRiot
  4. Law & Crime