Things We Saw Today: A Young Girl Understands the Hulk Better Than Anyone

Ever watch the Hulk smash and think “No, Hulk!”? Well, you’re not alone. Many watch the good Doctor Banner deal with his angry counterpart and worry about the destruction that will come at the hands of the Hulk. Or well, we did before Professor Hulk made his appearance in Avengers: Endgame, but you get what I’m saying.

So when a dad shared a video of his two-year-old daughter yelling at the Hulk, we all felt it in our bones. He decided to share a video of his young daughter watching the Hulk go … well, full Hulk on Twitter and she, very adorably so, wants the Hulk to stop wrecking the place! She’s in for quite the journey as she continues to learn about the Hulk.

My 2 yr old daughter’s reaction to seeing the Hulk go bananas for the first time 😂 pic.twitter.com/0lK0PbGWXi — Paddy Raff (@paddyraffcomedy) October 9, 2019

Sure, we love the Hulk and love watching as Bruce Banner loses control of his anger, but we also recognize that the Hulk is half of the problem with the destruction and, as Professor Hulk points out, it’s just gratuitous. So I hope this young lady continues to yell at heroes when they’re being “bad.” She’s my new favorite critic.

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

Here are some other stories we saw out there today:

happy #ComingOutDay ! To everyone who has, hasn’t, wants to, can’t, and those of us who feel like we are coming out all the time and will continue to for the rest of our lives (!!!) haha. it’s a living breathing journey and it’s yours to design. love you. — h (@halsey) October 11, 2019

Want to inspire young girls in your life on International Day of the Girl? Here are some ideas. (via Fast Company)

Happy International Day of the Girl! Everyday we should work towards building a worldwide enthusiasm for goals to better girls’ lives, providing an opportunity for them to show leadership & reach their full potential. The future is female, girls are our future! #DayOfTheGirl pic.twitter.com/UT0Ctr88GB — SheIS (@TeamSheIS) October 11, 2019

#NationalComingOutDay is today and here is a look at some famous coming out stories that gained public momentum. Every story is important and an individual experience! (via NBC News)

This #DayoftheGirl I’m joining activists around the world and sharing my favorite fierce fictional female! We need to see more role models like Shuri from #BlackPanther so girls can dream BIG! #RewriteHerStory @letitiawright pic.twitter.com/wmVkt702IX — Reese Witherspoon (@ReeseW) October 11, 2019

Anything we missed out there today, Mary Suevians? Let us know what you saw in the comments below!

I’m sorry but the idea of Star Trek cosplayers walking around a Renaissance Faire like time travelers will always be hilarious and amazing to me. pic.twitter.com/pcNtrJ3QfE — Hell is Empty (So fill it with Nazis) (@Sleestak) October 11, 2019

