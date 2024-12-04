‘A trolly problem I wasn’t prepared for:’ A comedian reminded us that good people aren’t always politically aligned

While people are cutting friends and family members off due to political disagreements, comedian Gianmarco Soresi reminded his audience that not everyone who doesn’t share their political alignment is a bad person.

In a standup comedy sketch, Soresi explained that he has a conservative friend who has a bone to pick with trans people. Hy hyperbolically stated that this is the type of friend who’d believe that a trans woman playing volleyball would make a cis woman explode. Don’t blame the friend—blame the dubious news article.

For all his friend’s misunderstandings about trans people, this conservative friend was more than willing to help a trans woman out. Soresi told a story about how this conservative friend of his prevented a woman, who appeared to be trans, from getting run over by a moving bus. This friend made an effort to run and save the woman who fell from her high heels. In the same breath, this friend also told Soresi, “This is why men shouldn’t wear heels.”

Understandably, everyone feels conflicted about that statement. Soresi himself didn’t agree with his rhetoric but clarified, “If I’d been alone, I would have been like, oh no! She’s dead!” He would’ve slayed her pronouns but would’ve watched her get slain, too.

Good views are not the same as good people pic.twitter.com/TfngH4iVyM — gianmarco (@GianmarcoSoresi) December 2, 2024

Not always a matter of right or wrong

Social media users felt conflicted, like Soresi. One wrote, “This is a trolly problem I wasn’t prepared for on a Monday morning.” Meanwhile, other people remained firm and failed to understand why a progressive person would be friends with a bigot. The point of the sketch was to highlight how complex people can be. They might not believe in the same principles but can extend a helping hand to those in need.

People may have good intentions, but the disagreements often lie in the solution. Discourse aside, social media users also praised Soresi’s comedic structure. It was a messy story that leaves a lot feeling confused. Most importantly, it’s a story that can make the audience laugh five times over.

