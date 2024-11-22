A lot of racists are showing their true colors with their response to ‘How To Train Your Dragon’

For those unaware, the How to Train Your Dragon movies are not based in history. As we live in a world were dragons, sadly, are not real. So why are “fans” so furious that Nico Parker is playing Astrid? The answer is simply racism.

Recommended Videos

Universal Pictures released a first look at the live-action How to Train Your Dragon series. The film is about a young viking boy who bonds with a dragon named Toothless. Hiccup (Mason Thames) is from the Isle of Berk, a fictional placed based on the real Inner Hebrides. But the Isle of Berk is fictional as is a clan of Norse people using dragons to fight.

The first look shows Dean DeBlois, who directed the first film with Chris Sanders, stepping into the live-action world to bring us this new vision of Hiccup’s story. Including the incredible Nico Parker as Astrid.

As unfortunately predictable as it always is, racists are furious that Parker is Astrid. This time, they’re pretending that it is not historically accurate. I’m going to hold your hands when I tell you think but dragons ARE NOT REAL. This whole story is MADE UP. So history doesn’t matter and you’re also WRONG about that anyway!

Videos like the one below began surfacing when news of a first look surfaced and users like this are just openly being racist and pretending as if they’re coming from some place of concern. Mally Mouse used the idea of “reversed white washing” in her video but that doesn’t make sense because there are still a large portion of white characters in media versus non-white lead characters! So you’re just…stating inaccuracies to disguise your racism.

You should not be Astrid. pic.twitter.com/JInJlRw4yk — Mally Mouse (@MallymkunMousey) November 17, 2024

All this did was show the lengths that those who hate someone not white being a lead in something will go.

Do people think dragons existed or something?

There are plenty of people rightfully excited about Parker’s casting. She is truly one of the best young actors working right now. Remember when we all sobbed over Sarah in The Last of Us season 1? She’s perfectly capable and talented enough to take on Astrid in the How to Train Your Dragon live-action universe.

All the people like this Mouse girl who are furious about it are doing is showing their cards. You’ve not even seen her in action in the movie! She also looks perfect for the film in the pictures we do have from the live-action story.

https://x.com/astrolst/status/1859320069890699552

The complaints about Astrid’s hair not being blonde enough make no sense because there IS BLONDE in Parker’s hair in this. Her hair is incredibly lighter than her natural hair color and looks like a natural color on her. So what exactly is your complaint? That a white girl isn’t playing her?

One of the suggestions said that Freya Allan should play Astrid which…okay that’s a brunette woman so what really is your issue here outside of Parker not being white? It is so beyond annoying and frustrating that it happens every single time a non-white actor is in a project. Disguising your racism as “historical accuracy” about a movie that includes DRAGONS is a new baffling low.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy