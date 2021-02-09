comScore A “January Exception” To Impeachment Isn’t a Thing | The Mary Sue

A “January Exception” To Impeachment Isn’t a Thing

By Vivian KaneFeb 9th, 2021, 4:48 pm

Pro-Trump rioters try to break into the U.S. Capitol as police hold them off with plastic shields.

Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial kicked off today. Trump’s legal team has been focusing on trying to convince senators that impeaching a now-former president is inherently unconstitutional, that they don’t have “jurisdiction” anymore. So far, it’s going … well, here’s how it’s going:

As Democrats are arguing, the idea that you can’t impeach an elected official after they leave office isn’t actually stated anywhere in the Constitution. Moreover, claiming as much has the potential to create what some lawmakers are now calling a “January exception.”

“It’s an invitation to the president to take his best shot at anything he may want to do on his way out the door—including using violent means to lock that door,” Rep. Jamie Raskin said.

Rep. Joe Neguse echoed this, saying “There is no January exception to the impeachment power, that presidents can’t commit grave offenses in their final days and escape any congressional response.”

Basically, a “January exception” is like senioritis except instead of being about to graduate high school, you’re leaving public office and instead of being lazy, you’re doing crimes. That is absolutely not a thing.

Phrases like “January exception” are the kind of clear, simple, catchy language that these impeachment managers should absolutely be using. Trump’s legal team is bloviating at length to try to make a whole lot of nothing sound like anything at all, and Democrats are able to come back and say, “Here’s what Republicans are trying to make happen. It’s simple and it’s wrong and don’t fall for it.”

