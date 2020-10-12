90210 Costars Pay Tribute to Luke Perry on What Would’ve Been His 54th Birthday

It has been just over a year since actor and pop culture icon (for two generations) Luke Perry passed away following a massive stroke. It was a blow to the hearts of everyone who worked with him, and an outpouring of stories came out celebrating how he was truly one of the best people in the industry. So, it makes sense that his friends and costars paid tribute to him again this year on what would have been his 54th birthday.

Tributes came from Brian Austen Green, Jennie Garth, Tori Spelling, and Ian Ziering, all Beverly Hills, 90210 costars, who mostly posted Instagram images of themselves with Perry. In the case of Spelling, she posted a picture of her son and expressed that she was thinking of Perry and glad he was able to meet her son Beau before his passing. Brian Austen Green’s final picture, the last image Perry sent to him, is just an especially human image that shows these are bonds that were cared for and nurtured.

View this post on Instagram Happy Birthday brother!! Love You ❤️ A post shared by Brian Austin Green (@brianaustingreen) on Oct 11, 2020 at 8:19am PDT

View this post on Instagram All brothers from different mothers. Happy birthday LP, RIP. A post shared by Ian Ziering (@ianziering) on Oct 11, 2020 at 3:00pm PDT

View this post on Instagram forever in my heart A post shared by Jennie 💛 (@jenniegarth) on Oct 11, 2020 at 12:06pm PDT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brian Austin Green (@brianaustingreen) on Oct 11, 2020 at 9:35pm PDT

Not included in these Instagram posts is the image Shannen Doherty—who played Brenda on 90210, Perry’s most important love interest on the show—shared on her stories. She shared a photo Perry smiling and simply wrote, “Luke.” Madelaine Petsch, who plays Cheryl Blossom on Riverdale, also posted an image of her and Perry together at an event.

I remember being on the subway when I got the alert that Perry had died, and I found myself strangely emotional about it. Yes, I loved him in 90210 and the Buffy: The Vampire Slayer movie and, of course, Riverdale, but I remember just feeling sad about losing someone who seemed so good and kind. I’m glad that his memory lives on and that it will continue to do so in the hearts of those who loved him most.

(via Yahoo, image: Fox)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com