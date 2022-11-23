Looking for deals on all things Geeky? We’ve put together a list (and checked it twice) of some of our favorite Black Friday deals!

Clothing

BoxLunch’s Black Friday deals 30% off and 50% off holiday doorbusters. They also have a large number of items on sale, including Funko pops for $6 or less. Even better, every $10 you spend in their online store donates a meal to Feeding America. They also have options to round up your total to the nearest dollar and donate that amount to the nonprofit and have portals for organizing volunteers on their website.

(Hot Topic)

Hot Topic has all kinds of sales already started, including Tees Up To 50% Off, Funko Pop! Up To 60% Off, Loungefly & More 30% Off, Clearance Up To 70% Off, and Hoodies & Sweaters for Buy One, Get One $10.

(Her Universe)

Her Universe has sales of up to 60% off on every item in their shop, in addition to free shipping with purchases of $75 or more!

(SvahaUSA)

Svaha USA, your one-stop shop for S.T.E.A.M. clothing, automatically applies a discount of 45% at checkout! They have outfits for adults, kids, and babies, as well as accessories and a holiday gift shop.

Gaming

(Wikimedia Commons)

GameStop is offering up to 60% off on select games, up to 50% off on accessories, and up to $25 off on statues and replicas. They’re also offering $50 discounts on Xbox Series S and Meta Quest Bundle, and free Mario Kart 8 with the purchase of a Switch.

(Fangamer)

Fangamer’s Black Friday deals include free US shipping and discounted international shipping, as well as “spend and earn” gift codes ($75+ = $5 GIFT CODE, $100+ = $10 GIFT CODE, $150+ = $20 GIFT CODE, $200+ = $30 GIFT CODE, $300+ = $50 GIFT CODE)

Toys/Collectibles

(Crunchyroll)

Crunchyroll is offering up to 50% off on merchandise and free U.S. shipping on orders of $50 or more.

Subscription boxes

LootCrate

LootCrate is also offering plans for $29.99 + Free Shipping, Free Shipping on any order, and additional Deals & News with Email Sign Up.

(Bokksu)

For those who are looking for new treats to try, Bokksu is offering limited-edition deals on subscription boxes. 3-month subscribers get their first snack box gift-wrapped in a traditional Japanese Furoshiki cloth ($20 value), in addition to saving $12 on the base price. 6-month subscribers get a Japan-Exclusive Mount Fuji Sake Cup+ The Furoshiki $40 VALUE) in addition to savings of $36. The 12-month subscription gets you a Kimono Robe, the sake cup, the furoshiki, and gets you $120 off the original price.

