35-year-old Texas man arrested for burning his 67-year-old girlfriend with hot soup

Police arrested Alexander Alton McDavid from Waco, TX, on April 3 this year, 2025, accusing him of elderly abuse among other charges after he allegedly spilled hot soup on his 67-year-old girlfriend, scalding her with third-degree burns on her shoulder and forearm. The woman, who has not been named in the press, reportedly told the police that McDavid, 35, had choked her before, but she never contacted the authorities.

According to KWTX, McDavid and his girlfriend had been together for about a year when the soup incident happened. The woman said she took hot soup from the microwave when McDavid hit the plate and flipped the soup, spilling the contents on her. The victim told police she didn’t have a phone or a car so she couldn’t call the police when she was burned.

The victim filed a police report a few days later

The affidavit alleges the 67-year-old victim was with her boyfriend, identified as McDavid, at their apartment when he got mad and told her she was talking too much.



A few days later, though, she left the apartment she shared with McDavid to visit the Social Security Office and while doing so, she stopped by the Waco police office and filed a report. The victim’s injuries were photographed at that time and Waco police took down her statement. She also then mentioned the previous choking assault.

As well as injury to an elderly individual and continuous violence against the family, McDavid also allegedly became aggressive with law enforcement during his arrest and stands accused of making terroristic threats against a family or household member.

As of April 7, McDavid remains in custody at the McLennan County Jail with bonds totaling $130,000. It’s not immediately clear when McDavid is expected to appear in court.

News of McDavid’s arrest came just months after police arrested a Wisconsin man, Gordon Laakso, for murdering his wife, Mary Laakso, because he, too, said she talked too much.

Police arrived at Laakso’s home in New Richmond, Wisconsin, for a welfare check on Mary after Gordon Laakso made statements that caused concern. Authorities later found Mary deceased in a rural area of Polk County. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office determined her death to be a homicide. The investigation into the circumstances surrounding Mary Laakso’s death is ongoing.

