28DaysOfBlackCosplay at The Mary Sue, Day Twenty-Seven

Happy Saturday, fellow cosplay enthusiasts! I hope you’re having a good weekend so far, and I hope you’re looking forward to your Saturday dose of Black excellence with our #28DaysOfBlackCosplay showcase! Let’s check out the three cosplayers we have lined up today!

Brandi (BeeNerdish)

Photographer: Kecia Y Stovall Photography

Brandi (BeeNerdish) has been cosplaying for 10 years, inspired by seeing her friends and other peers taking it up in college. You can check out her story below!

How do you decide what you’re going to cosplay?

Aesthetics and new challenges, usually. But having a connection to the character or concept is a big factor.

What cosplay are you most proud of? And yes, it’s absolutely ok to say ALL.

My Bellossom Gijinka designed by Japhers!

Photographer: Kenny Letelier

What’s a cosplay moment that you remember fondly?

I was dressed as Garnet on an escalator and a little boy looked over at me in shock and said, “See mom, I told you she was real!!” I definitely cried later, haha!

Hey, it’s time to take a break from making that cosplay or buying it off your wishlist, what are you watching/playing/reading to unwind?

Reading fanfics, watching Hulu shows, playing Animal Crossing.

Speaking of unwinding, who are your comfort characters? Who are you going to when you need a pick me up?

TMNT, X-Men, and Sailor Moon. Comics, movies, or cartoons, indulging in that content is very comforting.

If you could live in a fictional universe where would it be and why?

Pokémon, I’d live in that universe in a heartbeat.

Do you tend to cosplay the character/creature/entity as is or do you put your own spin on them? Any particular reason why? And yes, it’s perfectly ok to say “because I like to.”

Usually as is, since I can usually be a big stickler for accuracy. But if it really comes down to it, I’ll leave some wiggle room for creative liberties; sometimes that’s the best thing to do for peace of mind.

It’s cruel to ask what your favorite cosplay is so what are your top three (at most)? Are they the ones being featured or are they different ones?

Human Luna, Princess Love Pon, and Bellossom (featured here).

What do your 2021 cosplans look like? If you’re trying to keep it secret OR you have no plans, that’s fine!

I’m hoping to maybe get at least two surprises done!

In an alternate universe where money and resources are plentiful, all your bills are paid, and you’ve got nothing but time, what dream cosplays are you doing?

Sakizou designs!

In yet another alternate universe, conventions are safe to return to, so where are you headed?

MomoCon and SDCC.

What inspires you to stay active in the community, especially in these trying times? If you haven’t been active that’s fine, too!

I haven’t done any new cosplays since 2019, sadly. But the drive to create and apply energy towards something positive is a big inspiration.

What does #28DaysOfBlackCosplay mean to you?

Inclusion, Black excellence, and uplifting members of the community who tend to be overlooked.

It’s March 1st, 2021, what would you like to see happen after the 28 days are over?

For the same energy being applied to continue; especially by those who only shared us for clout.

How can the community (people, events, etc.) do better to represent you and other Black cosplayers?

Don’t only come around when it’s the fashionable/popular thing to share Black cosplayers. Make sure you’re diversifying the types of Black cosplayers you share: that includes skin tones, body types, and genders. Also, offer proper compensation for our time and labor.

Any tips for newcomers who are waffling on whether or not they should cosplay?

You should definitely do the thing. Please don’t let what you see on social media set the standard for what you want to do or create. Make sure you’re having fun, first and foremost.

Photographer: Kenny Letelier

What are you looking forward to in 2021? It doesn’t have to be cosplay-related, it can be anything.

Seeing friends and loved ones consistently once it’s safe enough.

Social media time! Tell us where we can find you! Give me as many links as you want. Twitter? TikTok? Patreon? I want it all!

I have a linktree right over here!

Yoshikage Riki

Yoshikage Riki has been cosplaying since May of last year! Back in her Tumblr days, she looked up to creatives like Snitchery and Kieraplease. However, it was during quarantine where she fell in love with another source of inspiration: Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure. “It lit a fire within me to put on my best clothes and strike a pose.” You can check out her story below!

How do you decide what you’re going to cosplay?

Somedays I wake up with an urge, other days I am watching an anime and decided THIS IS IT, while other days I stare at a wig or my closet until something comes to me. I am also very inspired by what I see on Twitter and my mutuals.

What cosplay are you most proud of? And yes, it’s absolutely ok to say ALL.

I am very proud of ALL of my cosplays. As any perfectionist, I see a thousand different issues and things that I could’ve done better with all of my posts, but that is also the biggest contributor to my growth as a cosplayer. I LOVE cosplaying and dressing up, it gives me so much joy to feel like my favorite characters, so when I get to the end of my creative process I always feel proud and happy that I was able to come up with something unique out of my closet and often without spending money.

What’s a cosplay moment that you remember fondly?

My favorite moment was Halloween 2020. This year I had no plans to dress up for Halloween but I was scrolling through my feed and saw theyonndon dress up as Jolyne. When I saw that for some reason I was like, I NEEEEEEED TO BE DIO. I NEED TO MAKE THIS HAPPEN. So I looked in my closet and found the perfect shoes! Then I found some other pieces that just felt right, threw them on, and out came a Dio Cosplay that I really loved. I wore it all day.

Hey, it’s time to take a break from making that cosplay or buying it off your wishlist, what are you watching/playing/reading to unwind?

THE DISASTROUS LIFE OF SAIKI K. This is my current obsession. I will be crushed when it’s over. Something about me being Riki and Riki Nendo existing seems right.

Speaking of unwinding, who are your comfort characters? Who are you going to when you need a pick me up?

I loooove Mikitaka from Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 4. He is so random and makes absolutely no sense and I see myself in him. People have always described me as an enigma with lots of allergies (I have a 7-page list of allergies) so I think we are soulmates.

If you could live in a fictional universe where would it be and why?

Morioh!!! This is where Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure Part 4 was set. I would want to live there because I love the small-town vibes of living in that city. I have always dreamt of being in a regular town somewhere, getting to know everyone intimately, then things getting strange (TMS: or bizarre, ha ha). I think being a bystander in Morioh would be a pleasant experience. I’d probably eat at Tonio’s every day and go to the Cinderella Beauty Salon to make my eyes purple or something.

Do you tend to cosplay the character/creature/entity as is or do you put your own spin on them? Any particular reason why? And yes, it’s perfectly ok to say “because I like to.”

I try to be Riki with a dash of my favorite character. I started out very low budget with a child’s face painting kit and one makeup palette and realized that I preferred my low budget cosplays to something that I bought out of the box. My clothes fit me how I expect them to and I love the feeling of completing a puzzle when I find all the right pieces in my closet to complete a look. Using my resources wisely is something I’d say that I excel at.

It’s cruel to ask what your favorite cosplay is so what are your top three (at most)? Are they the ones being featured or are they different ones?

I always watch moments with the character in it when I cosplay, so my top 3 would have to be cosplays where I feel the most like a character. That being said, my top three are Saiki Kusuo, Narancia (Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure), and Gordon (Black Clover). I had tons of fun taking the picture for this because I was trying really hard to be in character and with these characters it was easy for me! These are different than the ones I shared. I feel like looks where I do body paint or use my real hair look the best, but the ones where I have a connection with the character feel the best.

What do your 2021 cosplans look like? If you’re trying to keep it secret OR you have no plans, that’s fine!

I have no plans! I really want to find a way to cosplay Noelle from Black Clover in her warrior suit, but other than that I am just going with how I feel on any particular day.

In an alternate universe where money and resources are plentiful, all your bills are paid, and you’ve got nothing but time, what dream cosplays are you doing?

Undine and Noelle from Black Clover. I also want to have a custom outfit made for every Jojos character (even the minor ones, EVEN THE STANDS); I want to have the quinques from Tokyo Ghoul – etc! I love cosplaying I want to do this at least twice a week so I need everything!

In yet another alternate universe, conventions are safe to return to, so where are you headed?

All of them o.o but definitely Katsucon, Anime Expo, and Anime NYC.

What inspires you to stay active in the community, especially in these trying times? If you haven’t been active that’s fine, too!

Cosplaying and watching anime is what is keeping me going. This hobby is something that makes me both really excited while keeping my mind off the hard things.

What does #28DaysOfBlackCosplay mean to you?

This is my first #28DaysOfBlackCosplay but it didn’t take long into my cosplaying experience to start dealing with some haters. To me, bringing Black cosplayers and Black excellence forward will help bring awareness to a broader audience that Black people are beautiful, talented, and creative! We are also mega nerds and some of us love dressing up. My family didn’t think that a Black community like this existed, so this is like showing the world who we are. For me personally, I get to see Black women, just like me, being happy and creative. It gives me role models and friends and people to look up to when I get to see people just like me doing what I like to do.

It’s March 1st, 2021, what would you like to see happen after the 28 days are over?

I want to continue seeing Black creatives continue to create! I also hope that the support of the Black community is maintained past February!

How can the community (people, events, etc.) do better to represent you and other Black cosplayers?

I believe that larger corporations have an obligation to show us what diversity looks like. Anime is coming to the west and being created more and more in the west and for western audiences. I am expecting more representation in the media and in conventions for Black people. On a more personal level, the community should uplift others when they like their content. I never want to force anyone to support me, but if someone genuinely likes what I am doing, I always benefit from a retweet or comment!

Any tips for newcomers who are waffling on whether or not they should cosplay?

Just start! Fall in love with a character, look in your closet, and find the clothes that you think they would wear! Go from there! If it makes you happy keep going!

What are you looking forward to in 2021? It doesn’t have to be cosplay-related, it can be anything.

I moved across the country from California to NY to meet new people in October 2019. I WOULD LIKE TO MEET NEW PEOPLE NOW. I would love to meet and befriend and maybe even find a best friend among my mutuals!

Social media time! Tell us where we can find you! Give me as many links as you want. Twitter? TikTok? Patreon? I want it all!

I’m on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Facebook! (also, Cashapp: $yoshikageriki)

Bibi Cosplays

Bibi Cosplays has been cosplaying on and off for the past 6 years. She loves being able to see herself as her favorite characters and make friends who love the same characters and series! You can check out her story below!

How do you decide what you’re going to cosplay?

I decide based on the characters I love.

What cosplay are you most proud of? And yes, it’s absolutely ok to say ALL.

Yuna from FFX.

What’s a cosplay moment that you remember fondly?

When I was cosplaying as Kakashi and seeing other black people jump for excitement. Especially seeing this young black child run towards me. The look in his eyes said it all.

Hey, it’s time to take a break from making that cosplay or buying it off your wishlist, what are you watching/playing/reading to unwind?

I’m probably watching Yashahime.

Speaking of unwinding, who are your comfort characters? Who are you going to when you need a pick me up?

My comfort characters are Tanjiro, Izuku Midoriya, Sailor Moon, and Zoro.

If you could live in a fictional universe where would it be and why?

Pokémon so I could be a Pokémon nurse somehow.

Do you tend to cosplay the character/creature/entity as is or do you put your own spin on them? Any particular reason why? And yes, it’s perfectly ok to say “because I like to.”

I tend to put my own spin on things so the character can have a bit of me. As well, so the cosplay can look better on me.

It’s cruel to ask what your favorite cosplay is so what are your top three (at most)? Are they the ones being featured or are they different ones?

Yuna (FFX), Kakashi, and Kairi.

What do your 2021 cosplans look like? If you’re trying to keep it secret OR you have no plans, that’s fine!

For now, I’m planning to cosplay as Aerith from FFVIIR.

In an alternate universe where money and resources are plentiful, all your bills are paid, and you’ve got nothing but time, what dream cosplays are you doing?

I would cosplay almost every member of Kingdom Heart’s Organization XIII, lots of magical girls, and hot men.

In yet another alternate universe, conventions are safe to return to, so where are you headed?

I would be headed to Yeticon and HolMat!

What does #28DaysOfBlackCosplay mean to you?

It’s a wonderful time to showcase the amazing Black cosplayers in our community. And let people know that we’re always been here and that we’re awesome too!

It’s March 1st, 2021, what would you like to see happen after the 28 days are over?

I would love to see people continue to care about and support Black people.

How can the community (people, events, etc.) do better to represent you and other Black cosplayers?

They should actually get to know us and talk to us. They should represent all types of Black cosplayers.

Social media time! Tell us where we can find you! Give me as many links as you want. Twitter? TikTok? Patreon? I want it all!

I have everything on my linktree right here!

–

And just like that, there’s one more day of #28DaysOfBlackCosplay to go.

(Image: Brandi (BeeNerdish), Yoshikage Riki, and Bibi Cosplays)

