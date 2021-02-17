28DaysOfBlackCosplay at The Mary Sue, Day Seventeen

17 days into our #28DaysOfBlackCosplay showcase and the creativity just keeps coming! Today we have two cosplayers to highlight, please enjoy their cosplay stories and them gushing about some of their favorite things, be it cosplay or fandom-related.

Ofeibea Loveless of Airship Ashanti

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ofeibea Loveless (@itsfeibs)

Ofeibea Loveless started dressing up for local steampunk events in 2013 and started doing group cosplays with the steampunk crew Airship Ashanti in 2015. “I found the concept of cosplay interesting for a long time but always thought I was too old to do it so I didn’t (that was when I was in my ’20s!). But then in my mid-30s, I discovered steampunk and started going to events.” It’s here that she began connecting with others who wanted to do steampunk costumes as well as cosplays. From there, as she says, it took on a life of its own.

Full disclosure: as someone in their late 30s, I am LIVING for seeing cosplayers in their 40s. That’s gonna be me, for sure.

You can check out Ofeibea Loveless’s story below. Oh! And if you wanna learn about the Cincinnati-based steampunk group, Airship Ashanti, you can check out this feature about them via Cincinnati Magazine!

How do you decide what you’re going to cosplay?

Each Airship Ashanti crew member gets to pick a cosplay for the year and then we work up a schedule of when and where to wear them. We each set the parameters for our chosen cosplay (mashup or screen accurate), and I usually pick a steampunk-ish mashup of some property I’ve been obsessing over.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ofeibea Loveless (@itsfeibs)

What cosplay are you most proud of? And yes, it’s absolutely ok to say ALL.

Hmmm, the one I probably worked the hardest on was my Nappa (from DBZ) because I made all of the armor myself out of worbla. I also got to wear SEVEN-INCH platform boots for that one to exaggerate the height difference between me and our Vegeta!

What’s a cosplay moment that you remember fondly?

Probably voice actor Steve Blum being super excited to see our costumes from the “Honky Tonk Women” episode of Cowboy Bebop at GalaxyCon in 2019. I’m a MASSIVE Cowboy Bebop fan and his reaction was priceless! He geeked out and wanted to take extra pictures with us.

Hey, it’s time to take a break from making that cosplay or buying it off your wishlist, what are you watching/playing/reading to unwind?

I’ve been re-reading and re-watching a lot of old stuff over the last year (it’s kind of comforting to already know how something will end in the face of all this real-world uncertainty, ya know?), but new(er) stuff I like includes Zig Zag Clayborne’s Afro Puffs are the Antennae of the Universe and Rachel True’s True Heart.

Do you tend to cosplay the character/creature/entity as is or do you put your own spin on them? Any particular reason why? And yes, it’s perfectly ok to say “because I like to.”

I love a good mashup! Those are my favorite kinds of costumes to do. Some of the ones I’ve done include steampunk Steven Universe, cyberpunk Rainbow Brite, steampunk Pokémon, rockabilly Naruto, and Evening Wear Marvel. It’s more interesting to me to mash things up and see if people can guess who I am.

It’s cruel to ask what your favorite cosplay is so what are your top three (at most)? Are they the ones being featured or are they different ones?

Top three: Steampunk Garnet (Steven Universe), Victorian Appa (Avatar: The Last Airbender), and Evening Wear Thanos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ofeibea Loveless (@itsfeibs)

What do your 2021 cosplans look like? If you’re trying to keep it secret OR you have no plans, that’s fine!

A Mae West/Wolverine mashup is on deck for a western Marvel group cosplay.

In an alternate universe where money and resources are plentiful, all your bills are paid, and you’ve got nothing but time, what dream cosplays are you doing?

Diva Plavalaguna from The Fifth Element and ALL of Mrs. Who’s costumes from A Wrinkle in Time!

In yet another alternate universe, conventions are safe to return to, so where are you headed?

DragonCon.

What does #28DaysOfBlackCosplay mean to you?

For me, it’s a chance to see a lot of the great new costumes and cosplayers under one cohesive hashtag.

It’s March 1st, 2021, what would you like to see happen after the 28 days are over?

I want to see people still sharing Black cosplayers whose work they admire. We’re here year-round, not just for 28 days of the year.

Any tips for newcomers who are waffling on whether or not they should cosplay?

1) If you do, don’t do it for recognition. You’ll be disappointed every time. Find a group of like-minded people and create costumes for the fun of it! 2) You’re never too old to cosplay! I’ll be 44 in February and cosplaying is probably the most fun I’ve had since I was a kid. Don’t deny yourself because you’re afraid of what people will think.

What are you looking forward to in 2021? It doesn’t have to be cosplay-related, it can be anything.

Getting a vaccine so I can hang out with my friends in person again.

Social media time! Tell us where we can find you! Give me as many links as you want. Twitter? TikTok? Patreon? I want it all!

I’m over on Instagram. Also, be sure to check out the link in the intro paragraph for Airship Ashanti.

The 3rd Pharaoh

The 3rd Pharaoh has been cosplaying for about 5 years. He was inspired to try cosplaying when he saw others enjoying the fandoms he loves and has been doing it ever since. You can check out his story below.

How do you decide what you’re going to cosplay?

The intricacy of the character or the popularity of the character. If there aren’t a lot of people who’ve cosplayed as them, I try to tackle that cosplay.

What cosplay are you most proud of? And yes, it’s absolutely ok to say ALL.

I truly am proud of how my Nightcrawler progressed. I started him in 2018 & since then, he’s just gotten better & better with time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Symbiote Supreme (@the3rdpharaoh)

What’s a cosplay moment that you remember fondly?

Performing on stage for the 1st time with a friend in 2017. I was extremely nervous but she calmed me down & we had a ball & the audience loved our performance.

Hey, it’s time to take a break from making that cosplay or buying it off your wishlist, what are you watching/playing/reading to unwind?

Just rewatching old anime, finding inspiration for my next cosplay. I’m also making a lot of TikTok cosplay videos.

Speaking of unwinding, who are your comfort characters? Who are you going to when you need a pick me up?

Steven Universe & Numbuh 2 are definitely my comfort characters. Just regular-clothed cosplays I can wear anywhere.

If you could live in a fictional universe where would it be and why?

It’s between living in the Naruto world & My Hero Academia world. The thought of wielding ninjutsu or have a super-powered quirk is too enticing.

Do you tend to cosplay the character/creature/entity as is or do you put your own spin on them? Any particular reason why? And yes, it’s perfectly ok to say “because I like to.”

I have dreadlocks so I try my best to keep it as is but I would put my own spin on them. Like Steven Universe, I used a Captain America shield rather than Rose’s shield because I want to be somewhat more original.

It’s cruel to ask what your favorite cosplay is so what are your top three (at most)? Are they the ones being featured or are they different ones?

Definitely Nightcrawler because of how he glowed up. Doctor Strange has a lot of mesmerizing props I like to use. And Steven Universe because he was one of my 1st cosplays.

What do your 2021 cosplans look like? If you’re trying to keep it secret OR you have no plans, that’s fine!

I’ve been wanting to cosplay Mercy from Overwatch for the longest time now, so she is definitely on the top of my list. Also Angemon from Digimon.

In an alternate universe where money and resources are plentiful, all your bills are paid, and you’ve got nothing but time, what dream cosplays are you doing?

Definitely Mercy from Overwatch.

In yet another alternate universe, conventions are safe to return to, so where are you headed?

I really hope for Galaxycon Richmond or Raleigh. The people there are like my second family & I miss every single one of em.

What inspires you to stay active in the community, especially in these trying times? If you haven’t been active that’s fine, too!

Entertaining them. Times are hard & I want to be able to put a smile on their faces to let them know everything is gonna be alright.

What does #28DaysOfBlackCosplay mean to you?

Allowing POC cosplayers to express themselves creatively & artistically with their own natural style.

It’s March 1st, 2021, what would you like to see happen after the 28 days are over?

A slideshow of all the entries with their cosplays.

How can the community (people, events, etc.) do better to represent you and other Black cosplayers?

Respecting our way of how we cosplay the fictional characters we admire.

Any tips for newcomers who are waffling on whether or not they should cosplay?

Cosplaying is about wearing your love of the character/fandom on your sleeve. Never be afraid to show off your love.

What are you looking forward to in 2021? It doesn’t have to be cosplay-related, it can be anything.

My new apartment. It’ll allow me more space to work on cosplays.

Social media time! Tell us where we can find you! Give me as many links as you want. Twitter? TikTok? Patreon? I want it all!

You can find me over on Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, and Facebook!

–

That’s all for now, see everyone tomorrow!

(Image: Ofeibea Loveless of Airship Ashanti and The 3rd Pharaoh)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]