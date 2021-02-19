28DaysOfBlackCosplay at The Mary Sue, Day Nineteen

It’s the third Friday of our month-long #28DaysOfBlackCosplay celebration, and like every other Friday before it, we’re featuring THREE cosplayers to give us a proper send-off into the weekend. Nineteen days in and we still get excited looking at all the amazing creations and hearing everyone’s stories. Let’s keep the Black cosplay excellence going!

Cookie (Marie Perky Cookie)

According to Cookie (Marie Perky Cookie) they’ve been cosplaying since they were a baby. How? They grew up with nerdy parents, lol. Officially, they’ve been doing it since 2017, but when mom and dad are nerds there’s definitely a photo album of kid cosplay tucked away in the closet. You can check out their story below!

How do you decide what you’re going to cosplay?

I enjoy fan art versions of characters so I can make the costume around something that can’t be created.

What cosplay are you most proud of? And yes, it’s absolutely ok to say ALL.

My Marvel Black Cat!

What’s a cosplay moment that you remember fondly?

Children running up to me and wanting photos with me.

Hey, it’s time to take a break from making that cosplay or buying it off your wishlist, what are you watching/playing/reading to unwind?

One Piece!

Speaking of unwinding, who are your comfort characters? Who are you going to when you need a pick me up?

Zatanna.

If you could live in a fictional universe where would it be and why?

Any because I want the ability to have all friends!

Do you tend to cosplay the character/creature/entity as is or do you put your own spin on them? Any particular reason why? And yes, it’s perfectly ok to say “because I like to.”

Yes! And No! Depends on the day and convention!

It’s cruel to ask what your favorite cosplay is so what are your top three (at most)? Are they the ones being featured or are they different ones?

Zatanna. Black Cat. The answer might change as I go along!

What do your 2021 cosplans look like? If you’re trying to keep it secret OR you have no plans, that’s fine!

Secret!

In an alternate universe where money and resources are plentiful, all your bills are paid, and you’ve got nothing but time, what dream cosplays are you doing?

WonderHawk!

In yet another alternate universe, conventions are safe to return to, so where are you headed?

SDCC, Dragoncon, and BAHBE.

What inspires you to stay active in the community, especially in these trying times? If you haven’t been active that’s fine, too!

Looking at characters struggles and comparing them to my own, deciding to work forward as they would to overcome the challenge.

What does #28DaysOfBlackCosplay mean to you?

I remember when it first started, it was surreal and amazing, people that look like you. It was just so warming because I didn’t feel alone, like I wasn’t isolated anymore.

It’s March 1st, 2021, what would you like to see happen after the 28 days are over?

To continue showing who we are.

How can the community (people, events, etc.) do better to represent you and other Black cosplayers?

Treating us as people and not as a side piece to look cool, we are not props! We are people!

Any tips for newcomers who are waffling on whether or not they should cosplay?

Everyone started somewhere we aren’t all amazing. We get there. Like pizza, there are many types and forms and even ways to cook it. Sometimes you can feel it doesn’t look good but it tastes amazing.

What are you looking forward to in 2021? It doesn’t have to be cosplay-related, it can be anything.

To make friends.

Social media time! Tell us where we can find you! Give me as many links as you want. Twitter? TikTok? Patreon? I want it all!

All of my links are right here!

Blair Scott (Queen B Cosplays)

Blair Scott (Queen B Cosplays) has been cosplaying for 2 years. After she saw an ad for Anime Pasadena back in 2019, she decided to check it out and cosplay a fighting game character who she thought she could pull off. That character? C. Viper from the Street Fighter series. You can check out her story below!

How do you decide what you’re going to cosplay?

Being a martial artist, I’ve always had an interest in fighting game characters. Characters outside of fighting games, I tend to gravitate towards ones who have a similar reserved personality like mine in combination with an overall unique design. Bonus points for characters who are rarely cosplayed.

What cosplay are you most proud of? And yes, it’s absolutely ok to say ALL.

For the moment, my Wall Market Sephiroth. Why? Because as far as I know, I am the only one to date who has done this concept lol. It was fairly easy, I had my mom help me with the wig, and she is now hooked on the world of cosplay, and I took my own pics in a rental studio room.

What’s a cosplay moment that you remember fondly?

Anime Expo 2019, there was a Street Fighter stage contest hosted by Capcom. I was on the top 10 line with my genderswapped Ryu.

Hey, it’s time to take a break from making that cosplay or buying it off your wishlist, what are you watching/playing/reading to unwind?

Replaying Final Fantasy 7 (ps1), and lately, playing Persona 5 for the first time. Also catching up on some popular anime (One Piece atm)

Speaking of unwinding, who are your comfort characters? Who are you going to when you need a pick me up?

Genderswapped Ryu is by far the most comfortable! No heels, loose clothing, and very light makeup.

If you could live in a fictional universe where would it be and why?

The Last Airbender. Potential elemental control, martial arts everywhere, unique creatures??? Sign me up!

Do you tend to cosplay the character/creature/entity as is or do you put your own spin on them? Any particular reason why? And yes, it’s perfectly ok to say “because I like to.”

I try my best to make it as close to the original as possible, but I also like to make it somewhat different.

It’s cruel to ask what your favorite cosplay is so what are your top three (at most)? Are they the ones being featured or are they different ones?

Definitely, my top three are the ones listed… so far lol.

What do your 2021 cosplans look like? If you’re trying to keep it secret OR you have no plans, that’s fine!

My 2021 list is extensive… buuuuuut it’s a secret ;) Many cosplays to come this year though!

In an alternate universe where money and resources are plentiful, all your bills are paid, and you’ve got nothing but time, what dream cosplays are you doing?

I definitely would want to do Fran from FF12, and I would want to do an elegant Saziko design.

In yet another alternate universe, conventions are safe to return to, so where are you headed?

Fanime, BlerDCon, and maybe some overseas cons.

What inspires you to stay active in the community, especially in these trying times? If you haven’t been active that’s fine, too!

I am a part of some VERY supportive groups. POC Cosplayers on Facebook was where it all started for me. Also, I use cosplay to be my own subject to learn photography, improve my 3d and graphic design skills, and improve my make-up skills.

What does #28DaysOfBlackCosplay mean to you?

A platform to highlight a different and unique perspective on the anime/game fandom.

It’s March 1st, 2021, what would you like to see happen after the 28 days are over?

Continued support for and amongst the POC Community.

How can the community (people, events, etc.) do better to represent you and other Black cosplayers?

The community has been amazing, but what I would like to see is an overall increase in POC representation in games/anime/animation.

Any tips for newcomers who are waffling on whether or not they should cosplay?

Start with your favorite character or one you admire. You can start small with even just a closet cosplay with what you have, or create a casual version of them. Don’t be afraid to share your creations!

What are you looking forward to in 2021? It doesn’t have to be cosplay-related, it can be anything.

I am looking forward to starting some of my martial arts classes back up. I am hoping that COVID is handled enough during the summer for a potential Hawaii or tropical visit for some summer cosplays

Social media time! Tell us where we can find you! Give me as many links as you want. Twitter? TikTok? Patreon? I want it all!

I am on Instagram (here and here), Facebook, TikTok, Twitter, and Reddit!

Frostfyrezero

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexandra or “Oz” (@frostfyrezero)

Photo by Shady Haze.

Frostfyrezero has been cosplaying for about 4 years. She was inspired by her friends during my first year in college and when she attended her first anime con in Richmond. Check out her story below!

How do you decide what you’re going to cosplay?

I usually decide based on characters I like/admire.

What cosplay are you most proud of? And yes, it’s absolutely ok to say ALL.

I am proud of my Mandalorian. It took about 6+ months for the initial work and I am still upgrading the armor pieces.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tim P-J (@blackcaptnkirk)

Photo by blackcaptnkirk

What’s a cosplay moment that you remember fondly?

When a young girl was scared to approach me until I removed my helmet. She screamed “You are just like me” and ran up to hug me.

Hey, it’s time to take a break from making that cosplay or buying it off your wishlist, what are you watching/playing/reading to unwind?

Playing games like SW: TOR, reading some comics or books, or just listening to music while drawing.

Speaking of unwinding, who are your comfort characters? Who are you going to when you need a pick me up?

I don’t have a particular comfort character if I need a self-care moment.

If you could live in a fictional universe where would it be and why?

Probably the Star Wars Universe.

Do you tend to cosplay the character/creature/entity as is or do you put your own spin on them? Any particular reason why? And yes, it’s perfectly ok to say “because I like to.”

It depends if I want to do something creative or not with them.

It’s cruel to ask what your favorite cosplay is so what are your top three (at most)? Are they the ones being featured or are they different ones?

My top 3 is my Mandalorian OC, X-23/Wolverine, and Grey Warden rogue.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alexandra or “Oz” (@frostfyrezero)

Photographer: With an H Media

What do your 2021 cosplans look like? If you’re trying to keep it secret OR you have no plans, that’s fine!

I am currently working on a second Mandalorian Kit, A Jedi/Korra crossover, and Batwoman.

In an alternate universe where money and resources are plentiful, all your bills are paid, and you’ve got nothing but time, what dream cosplays are you doing?

Garo the Golden Knight. I already have a direction I want to go in, it’s just the space and the money to make all of the pieces I want.

In yet another alternate universe, conventions are safe to return to, so where are you headed?

BlerDCon in the summer.

What inspires you to stay active in the community, especially in these trying times? If you haven’t been active that’s fine, too!

Crafting and engagement online for the most part.

What does #28DaysOfBlackCosplay mean to you?

It means seeing other Black cosplayers and crafters showing their work and sharing their love for other Black cosplayers.

It’s March 1st, 2021, what would you like to see happen after the 28 days are over?

More BIPOC sharing their cosplays and art.

How can the community (people, events, etc.) do better to represent you and other Black cosplayers?

First is that they need to reach out to other Black cosplayers and creators and ask what they should do.

Any tips for newcomers who are waffling on whether or not they should cosplay?

Take baby steps and plan on doing something you feel comfortable making before making big leaps.

What are you looking forward to in 2021? It doesn’t have to be cosplay-related, it can be anything.

Finishing up my bachelor’s degree in 3D media and design.

Social media time! Tell us where we can find you! Give me as many links as you want. Twitter? TikTok? Patreon? I want it all!

I’m on Instagram.

—

That’s all! Tomorrow is the second to last Friday of #28DaysOfBlackCosplay!

(Image: Cookie (Marie Perky Cookie), Blair Scott (Queen B Cosplays), and Frostfyrezero)

