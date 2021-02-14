28DaysOfBlackCosplay at The Mary Sue, Day Fourteen

Happy “the candy is going to be on sale tomorrow” day, fellow cosplay enthusiasts! That’s right, not only is it Valentine’s Day, it’s the 14th day of #28DaysOfBlackCosplay! We’ve gone through half of the month already, but trust me, the cosplay train is still moving along.

We’ve got two fantastic cosplayers to share today so show them some, ahem, love.

Get it? Because it’s … ok, time for the features.

NoireCi

A thread of my cosplays pic.twitter.com/G9k31dZI5L — ༄ ℕℂ ༄ (@Diosa_Qi) December 3, 2020

NoireCi has been cosplaying for 5 months so far! As she watched her friends create and wear their cosplays, it got her interested. “It’s seemed so fun and carefree so I definitely wanted to be a part of that.” You can check out her story below.

TMS: How do you decide what you’re going to cosplay?

NoireCi: I decide based on how passionately I want to cosplay a character and make it my own.

What cosplay are you most proud of? And yes, it’s absolutely ok to say ALL.

My Yumeko Jabami cosplay. I just wanted to make it into a curly cosplay but it turned out way better than it actually did and it managed to inspire people. I hope more will be inspired by the rest of my cosplays this year.

What’s a cosplay moment that you remember fondly?

Despite getting lashes on from racists from my Yumeko cosplay, someone came into my inbox pouring out their gratitude and appreciation for it and thanked me for inspiring them to be more confident and to take on cosplaying, too, despite the colorism they too might face.

Hey, it’s time to take a break from making that cosplay or buying it off your wishlist, what are you watching/playing/reading to unwind?

I’m usually watching gameplay videos on YouTube from ChilledChaos or randomly cooking things in the kitchen to unwind.

Speaking of unwinding, who are your comfort characters? Who are you going to when you need a pick me up?

Karen Walker from Will and Grace, and all the best boys from the 19 days manhua.

If you could live in a fictional universe where would it be and why?

Probably One Piece, just so I could be part of Luffy’s crew.

Do you tend to cosplay the character/creature/entity as is or do you put your own spin on them? Any particular reason why? And yes, it’s perfectly ok to say “because I like to.”

I do my own lil’ spin, I don’t want to aim to look like everyone else while cosplaying a character just for accuracy, I wanna cosplay a character with my own flare to it because it’s me and them.

It’s cruel to ask what your favorite cosplay is so what are your top three (at most)? Are they the ones being featured or are they different ones?

They are currently the ones featured!

What do your 2021 cosplans look like? If you’re trying to keep it secret OR you have no plans, that’s fine!

If there’s anything I really want to cosplay, it’s mostly Resident Evil and some 90s throwback characters.

In an alternate universe where money and resources are plentiful, all your bills are paid, and you’ve got nothing but time, what dream cosplays are you doing?

A Nubia (Wonder Woman) cosplay.

In yet another alternate universe, conventions are safe to return to, so where are you headed?

BlerDCon and Animefest on the top of my head.

What inspires you to stay active in the community, especially in these trying times? If you haven’t been active that’s fine, too!

After wishing to cosplay for about 5 years and I’m just now doing it, I would just hate to stop now. The joy I get from putting on cosplay is enough for me right now.

What does #28DaysOfBlackCosplay mean to you?

Visibility. Acknowledgment.

It’s March 1st, 2021, what would you like to see happen after the 28 days are over?

Black cosplayers continuing to be boosted and loved.

Any tips for newcomers who are waffling on whether or not they should cosplay?

It’s meant for you to enjoy, you can go about it however you please when you cosplay. Enjoy the characters that you love and do it! Don’t wait til’ you’re the perfect anything, you’re amazing as you are now, so cosplay!

What are you looking forward to in 2021? It doesn’t have to be cosplay related, it can be anything.

Personal growth and self-love!

Social media time! Tell us where we can find you! Give me as many links as you want. Twitter? TikTok? Patreon? I want it all!

I’m on Instagram and Twitter.

Deontrinese (Dee) aka Ah_dorkable

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dee (@ah_dorkable)

Photographer: yourpalrou.cos

Deontrinese (Dee) aka Ah_dorkable has been cosplaying for almost 5 years. They were fueled with a strong desire to become a real life magical girl, followed by an urge to make whatever their mind continues to come up with! You can check out their story below.

TMS: How do you decide what you’re going to cosplay?

Deontrinese: I honestly don’t even know! Just whatever randomly comes to mind I make it!

What cosplay are you most proud of? And yes, it’s absolutely ok to say ALL.

ALL OF THEM!

What’s a cosplay moment that you remember fondly?

Seeing everyone’s reaction when I first wore my magical girl Deku to a con and giving out candy!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dee (@ah_dorkable)

Hey, it’s time to take a break from making that cosplay or buying it off your wishlist, what are you watching/playing/reading to unwind?

I’m most likely rewatching some old shows/animes or catching up on anime that I’ve been putting off.

Speaking of unwinding, who are your comfort characters? Who are you going to when you need a pick me up?

DEKU either magical girl Deku or CottageCore it doesn’t matter! Oh and Star Butterfly from Star Vs. The Forces of Evil!

If you could live in a fictional universe where would it be and why?

Listen, My answer might be more boring than a soggy slice of bread but I’d have to live in a slice of life anime. I don’t need for my neighborhood to be in flames every other day or someone wanting to FIGHT with some wild monster powers. The world is already wild enough… I just want P E A C E!

Do you tend to cosplay the character/creature/entity as is or do you put your own spin on them? Any particular reason why? And yes, it’s perfectly ok to say “because I like to.”

I normally put my own spin on all my cosplays! Well, when I put my own spin on things my signatures are bows, sparkles, and glitter!! I do it because it’s CUTE

It’s cruel to ask what your favorite cosplay is so what are your top three (at most)? Are they the ones being featured or are they different ones?

OH GOSH NOT TOP 3!!!! This is HARD! In no order: All of my Star cosplays, Sardonyx from Steven Universe, CottageCore Deku/All of my Ocs.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dee (@ah_dorkable)

Photographer: yourpalrou.cos

What do your 2021 cosplans look like? If you’re trying to keep it secret OR you have no plans, that’s fine!

I HAVE BIG PLANS! A lot of them are SECRET!

In an alternate universe where money and resources are plentiful, all your bills are paid, and you’ve got nothing but time, what dream cosplays are you doing?

HMMMMMMMM OH BOOOOIII HERE WE GO: PreCure cosplays, Sailor Moon cosplays. Ciel Phamtonhive (most if not ALL of his fits), More WINX CLUB, More Pokemon Ginjinkas, Magical Girls/Guys, Big OC builds, BALL GOWNS, and literally anything else I come up with along the way!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dee (@ah_dorkable)

Photographer: yourpalrou.cos

In yet another alternate universe, conventions are safe to return to, so where are you headed?

I have no idea!

What inspires you to stay active in the community, especially in these trying times? If you haven’t been active that’s fine, too!

Cute stuff. Literally just seeing cute things and making cute things for my shop and for others has been the MAIN reason as to why I’ve been able to stay creative.

What does #28DaysOfBlackCosplay mean to you?

It means so MUCH! Seeing other Black cosplayers no matter the fandom just get the love and support that they deserve for just being the amazingly magical Black folks they are always puts a smile on my face!

It’s March 1st, 2021, what would you like to see happen after the 28 days are over?

I’m sure my answer is the same as others but for people to keep the same 28days energy throughout the entire YEAR and so forth.

How can the community (people, events, ect.) do better to represent you and other Black cosplayers?

Let Black folks have SPACE to be able to talk about the things that matter to us. Shutting up and listening. Giving more spotlight to amazingly talented Black folks no matter the FOLLOWING.

Use Google.

Any tips for newcomers who are waffling on whether or not they should cosplay?

If you have an idea literally just Do it! Do your best and make it happen! Don’t break your back to spend too much money if you don’t have it. Just have fun and do your BEST!

What are you looking forward to in 2021? It doesn’t have to be cosplay related, it can be anything.

Doing better for MYSELF! Either that be mentally, emotionally, or financially, I just want to do better and be better. Cosplay wise… MAKING AT LEAST 3 BALL GOWNS THIS YEAR

Social media time! Tell us where we can find you! Give me as many links as you want. Twitter? TikTok? Patreon? I want it all!

I’m on Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok. Oh, and that shop I mentioned full of cute stuff? Right here!

See everyone tomorrow!

(Image: NoireCi and Deontrinese (Dee) aka Ah_dorkable)

