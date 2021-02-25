Ah, somehow, it’s no longer Wednesday. Apologies for missing yesterday’s feature, guess that just means we’re gonna have TWO feature articles today! That’s right, you’re gonna get twice as much #28DaysOfBlackCosplay love this Thursday! Let’s start with these 3 spectacular cosplayers first!

Adya Cosplay

Adya Cosplay has been cosplaying for over 1o years! While she’s enjoyed dressing up and becoming different characters since she was a kid, she says her biggest catalyst was when she met her boyfriend, who would later become her husband, Eric “The Smoke” Moran. “I didn’t know it at the time, but he was a cosplayer who just happened to hear me talk about my interest in cosplay while getting to know each other on our first date.” Ah, I know a little something about having a cosplaying spouse who enables you, lol. You can check out Adya Cosplay’s story below!

How do you decide what you’re going to cosplay?

Some days it just happens randomly. Ideas just pop into my head and I’ll talk with my husband or friends about what I need to do to make that cosplay a reality. I first establish whether my latest cosplay will be solo, duo, or team-themed. For example, there are times when Eric (my husband) and I talk about plans for our next couple’s cosplay. Then there are moments when I plan with other cosplayers to do a major large group cosplay shoot. Either way, I always have a great time!

What cosplay are you most proud of? And yes, it’s absolutely ok to say ALL.

ALL.

What’s a cosplay moment that you remember fondly?

Wizard World Philadelphia 2010 Comic-Con! I was about a year into cosplay and I cosplayed “The Bride” from Kill Bill on the Saturday (Day 3) of that con. I remember walking the convention floor with Eric and a small group of friends in our cosplay. First of all, it was great to be around friends who were positive and encouraging and loved to cosplay. But it was an added bonus to see the reactions of the convention attendees when they saw us. We received so much positive feedback from other people. It took me by surprise. Then all of a sudden, we were asked to pause and take photos every 30 seconds! That scene lasted for about 2 hours and it was fantastic! Seeing the happy expressions on kids’ faces AND their parents’ faces was priceless. We all went to the con that day to simply have fun and show our love for different characters through cosplay. But at the end of the day, I realized how absolutely great the cosplay community can be. I am aware that even the cosplay community has its flaws but I made a conscious decision to embrace all things positive and encouraging about cosplay.

Hey, it’s time to take a break from making that cosplay or buying it off your wishlist, what are you watching/playing/reading to unwind?

I enjoy watching: Bridgerton, Lupin, WandaVision, Black-ish, Titans, Lucifer, and NCIS. I just started reading: A Promised Land by Barack Obama

Speaking of unwinding, who are your comfort characters? Who are you going to when you need a pick me up?

Princess Tiana.

If you could live in a fictional universe where would it be and why?

LOL! I have so many possible places running through my mind. Part of me wants to live in Wakanda and the other Equestria! It really depends on my mood.

Do you tend to cosplay the character/creature/entity as is or do you put your own spin on them? Any particular reason why? And yes, it’s perfectly ok to say “because I like to.”

I tend to do both. Some characters appear great as they are on a show or in comics. But it’s a great change of pace to cosplay a different spin on well-known characters.

It’s cruel to ask what your favorite cosplay is so what are your top three (at most)? Are they the ones being featured or are they different ones?

My top 3 favorites are actually WonderGirl, Princess Tiana (Steampunk Edition), and Shazam Family’s Darla (Black and Gold version).

What do your 2021 cosplans look like? If you’re trying to keep it secret OR you have no plans, that’s fine!

I’m working on a few things but keeping it a secret.

In an alternate universe where money and resources are plentiful, all your bills are paid, and you’ve got nothing but time, what dream cosplays are you doing?

1. A special edition doll’s costume/outfit from the iconic Barbie collection.

2. A large-scale villain cosplay with lots of light and sound effects.

In yet another alternate universe, conventions are safe to return to, so where are you headed?

Maybe New York Comic-Con.

What inspires you to stay active in the community, especially in these trying times? If you haven’t been active that’s fine, too!

I always remember to keep community service in mind. If it’s something that can be achieved virtually, it’s a bonus in these current times.

What does #28DaysOfBlackCosplay mean to you?

#28DaysOfBlackCosplay means to shine a light on all the multi-talented Black cosplayers who help create, bring joy, and be a positive influence to others. Period.

It’s March 1st, 2021, what would you like to see happen after the 28 days are over?

It would be nice to see a monthly or bi-weekly feature of cosplayers. If possible.

How can the community (people, events, etc.) do better to represent you and other Black cosplayers?

Remain positive and encouraging.

Any tips for newcomers who are waffling on whether or not they should cosplay?

Absolutely! Start with a cosplay that could be achieved by looking in your closet/wardrobe that can double as a piece of your first cosplay costume.

What are you looking forward to in 2021? It doesn’t have to be cosplay-related, it can be anything.

Being able to appreciate the little things in 2021.

Social media time! Tell us where we can find you! Give me as many links as you want. Twitter? TikTok? Patreon? I want it all!

I’m on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

Dbnibbles Cosplay

Photographer: WanderingOniiChan

Dbnibbles Cosplay has been cosplaying since 2011, back when they would make cosplays out of old clothing or things from the thrift store, then began making their cosplay from scratch in 2014. “I went to an anime convention without knowing what anime was and fell in love with the idea of dressing up as your favorite character.” You can check out her story below!

How do you decide what you’re going to cosplay?

Either characters I relate to/really like or characters that have amazing outfits. I like to challenge myself with the cosplays I make.

What cosplay are you most proud of? And yes, it’s absolutely ok to say ALL.

I am most proud of my Bayonetta cosplay because of the amount of effort that went into it. I am also proud of my Dr. Eggman cosplay. I tend to try and do cosplays that require a lot of crafting but Dr. Eggman was pretty simple and was all about me having fun while wearing it.

What’s a cosplay moment that you remember fondly?

I love to compete in cosplay competitions. Right before the show all the competitors are usually gathered together and have some free time. Getting to ask others about their cosplays and chatting about our favorite video games is something I will always cherish. I look forward to it before big competitions. I’ve even met some of my good friends in doing so. It’s not a specific moment but many moments.

Hey, it’s time to take a break from making that cosplay or buying it off your wishlist, what are you watching/playing/reading to unwind?

I’m playing Taiko no Tatsujin, Animal Crossing, Borderlands, and Resident Evil. I’m watching anything anime, horror, or sci-fi related.

Speaking of unwinding, who are your comfort characters? Who are you going to when you need a pick me up?

Tracer from Overwatch is one of my comfort characters. I have worn that cosplay the most, to the point where I have to remake it. It was the first major cosplay I made and could comfortably re-wear. Another comfort cosplay would be my Bruno Bucchiarati cosplay. It’s simple and comfortable. When putting on a cosplay feels overwhelming, Bruno is my go-to.

Photographer: Cospi Photography

If you could live in a fictional universe where would it be and why?

Animal Crossing. I could just chill on an island with my animal buds and water flowers all day, but only after I pay off my debt with Tom Nook!

Do you tend to cosplay the character/creature/entity as is or do you put your own spin on them? Any particular reason why? And yes, it’s perfectly ok to say “because I like to.”

I usually don’t change too much of the character’s design. I will however make different fabric choices to make my cosplay uniquely mine.

It’s cruel to ask what your favorite cosplay is so what are your top three (at most)? Are they the ones being featured or are they different ones?

Top 3 ( in no specific order) are Bayonetta, Dr.Eggman, and Tracer.

What do your 2021 cosplans look like? If you’re trying to keep it secret OR you have no plans, that’s fine!

I want to do something goofy so I think Waluigi is at the top of my list. Then I would finish up other cosplays I have started such as remaking my Tracer cosplay and patterning out my K/DA Evelynn cosplay.

In an alternate universe where money and resources are plentiful, all your bills are paid, and you’ve got nothing but time, what dream cosplays are you doing?

My cosplan list is so long! I don’t know which I would choose. I’ve always wanted to do a full-on Five Nights at Freddy’s cosplay. With moving parts and lights. Maybe I would make that.

In yet another alternate universe, conventions are safe to return to, so where are you headed?

I really want to go to BlerDCon. I’ve heard so many nice things about it. But since it’s kinda far for me, I’m heading to Fanime!

What inspires you to stay active in the community, especially in these trying times? If you haven’t been active that’s fine, too!

I haven’t been that active. It’s demotivating to work hard on a cosplay and post pictures online just for little to no one to comment on it or interact with you. Cosplay has been about the community for me and now it feels like the community part is missing. Once things starting returning to normal, I will become more active in the community. I just don’t have the social following/connections to keep me active as of now.

What does #28DaysOfBlackCosplay mean to you?

It’s a time for Black cosplayers to be acknowledged and showcased. I love seeing all my melanated brothers and sisters get the recognition they deserve. It’s also a rough time for me. I am often overlooked during this time because I am light-skinned. I think it’s important for people to remember Black comes in many different shades, shapes, and sizes.

It’s March 1st, 2021, what would you like to see happen after the 28 days are over?

Honestly, I wish Black cosplay could be featured all the time. It’s kinda sad that some folks have to wait for these 28 days just to feel seen.

How can the community (people, events, etc.) do better to represent you and other Black cosplayers?

Be more inclusive and actually listen. Whenever I mention the racial discrimination I face while cosplaying (non-black) people tend to act like I am exaggerating or I am making up my experiences. The community needs to acknowledge the issues AND address them. I know, easier said than done but we aren’t asking for everything to be fair and equal tomorrow, we are asking for progress.

Any tips for newcomers who are waffling on whether or not they should cosplay?

I’ve heard way too many of my Black friends saying “Black folks don’t cosplay” Yes we do! Have fun and enjoy yourself don’t not cosplay because you feel your race will be an issue. I mean look at the world, it seems like race creates issues everywhere we go now. You might as well have fun. Don’t give the haters your energy.

What are you looking forward to in 2021? It doesn’t have to be cosplay-related, it can be anything.

Life to slowly return back to normal. I want it to be safe to go back to attending anime conventions. I want to be able to wear my cosplays out. I miss the anime convention life.

Social media time! Tell us where we can find you! Give me as many links as you want. Twitter? TikTok? Patreon? I want it all!

I’m on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok!

Corey Morgan

Corey Morgan has been cosplaying for 5 years. “I’ve been a comics fan my whole life, I was always intrigued by people dressing up as their favorite character, but I decided to do it myself after my daughter made her first costume.” You can check out his story below!

How do you decide what you’re going to cosplay?

For me, I usually choose a character that I can relate to in one way or another. It means that I may likely cosplay as fewer characters, but it allows me to get more into the character when I do it.

What cosplay are you most proud of? And yes, it’s absolutely ok to say ALL.

My first cosplay as Mr. Terrific is the one that I’m most proud of. There were very few people who cosplayed as him, and my cosplay was spot on as far as the design goes. I’m also proud of the cosplay because I could really see myself in the character.

What’s a cosplay moment that you remember fondly?

I was at a festival in Baltimore cosplaying as the Falcon. A parent with 2 young boys saw me walking and immediately broke away to run over and give me a big hug. They had no idea who the character was, but they were so happy to see a Superhero who looked like them, that they couldn’t help themselves.

Hey, it’s time to take a break from making that cosplay or buying it off your wishlist, what are you watching/playing/reading to unwind?

I’m a professional body artist, so I’m likely painting a new design, or playing something on the Nintendo Switch with one of my daughters.

Speaking of unwinding, who are your comfort characters? Who are you going to when you need a pick me up?

My 2 favorite characters to cosplay are also my comfort characters, as they both inspire me. Mr. Terrific because he’s a character whose greatest asset is his intelligence, and the Falcon, who has no powers, but uses all of his skills in and out of costume to help other people.

If you could live in a fictional universe where would it be and why?

Probably the Marvel Universe, as I find their heroes more relatable and inspiring.

Do you tend to cosplay the character/creature/entity as is or do you put your own spin on them? Any particular reason why? And yes, it’s perfectly ok to say “because I like to.”

I’ve done a bit of both, but I prefer to cosplay my characters as is, if possible. I like to do that, as it’s a big thrill to bring the literal interpretation of the comic book artist to “real life”.

It’s cruel to ask what your favorite cosplay is so what are your top three (at most)? Are they the ones being featured or are they different ones?

Mr. Terrific and Falcon are definitely my favorites.

What do your 2021 cosplans look like? If you’re trying to keep it secret OR you have no plans, that’s fine!

I plan on upgrading the wings for my Falcon cosplays, and getting the new Falcon costume from the upcoming Falcon/Winter Soldier series. My main plans are to finish a Teen Lantern cosplay for my youngest daughter and a Ms. Terrific cosplay for my wife. Once these are done, I hope to do some family cosplay photoshoots with my Wife and Daughters.

In an alternate universe where money and resources are plentiful, all your bills are paid, and you’ve got nothing but time, what dream cosplays are you doing?

Honestly, I’d be doing the same cosplays I’m already doing. I’m already living the dream, cosplaying the characters I love with my wife and daughters.

In yet another alternate universe, conventions are safe to return to, so where are you headed?

If I have that money from the first alternate universe, I’m going to San Diego and New York Comicons, for sure. That’s in addition to the DC area cons like Katsucon, Awesomecon, and Baltimore Comicon.

What inspires you to stay active in the community, especially in these trying times? If you haven’t been active that’s fine, too!

My family more than anything,is what inspires me to stay active. That and a love for the art of cosplay and the many friends I’ve made since I started.

What does #28DaysOfBlackCosplay mean to you?

#28DaysOfBlackCosplay is a time for Black Cosplayers to take the spotlight and show everyone just how creative we are. It’s an opportunity to show the world that cosplayers aren’t just white or NBPOC, but can be anyone of any size, race, or gender and that we have just as much a right to cosplay anyone we choose, as anyone else.

It’s March 1st, 2021, what would you like to see happen after the 28 days are over?

I’d like to be able to go to cons again. If that’s not yet possible, I’d like to see more acceptance of Black Cosplayers as a result of that 28-day spotlight

How can the community (people, events, etc.) do better to represent you and other Black cosplayers?

Photographers and events could do a better job of representing Black cosplayers, as opposed to only spotlighting white ones. We are here. We’re not invisible, and shouldn’t be left out of cosplay articles, and features or being guests at cons. Or at best being relegated to the one Black cosplayer among a sea of white ones. Cons should be making a better effort to have more Black cosplayers as featured guests at their events.

Any tips for newcomers who are waffling on whether or not they should cosplay?

Get in there and do it. Have fun! That should be the main priority with cosplaying. Before any of the competitive stuff, do it because it’s fun.

What are you looking forward to in 2021? It doesn’t have to be cosplay-related, it can be anything.

Seeing my wife and daughters finish up their new cosplays so we can take some new family cosplay photos.

Social media time! Tell us where we can find you! Give me as many links as you want. Twitter? TikTok? Patreon? I want it all!

I’m on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Also, you can check out my face painting Facebook page too.

Don’t forget to come back later today to check out the second half of today’s mega feature run!

(Image: Adya Cosplay, Dbnibbles Cosplay, and Corey Morgan)

