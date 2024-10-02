We’re at the final stretch in this 2024 election cycle. Not only is the next president on the ballot, but so are over half the seats in Congress. It’s time to really get serious about what direction you want this country to go in, and one of the best ways to do that is volunteering.

Recommended Videos

Volunteer options abound to get your chosen candidates elected. It can be a little intimidating, especially if you really aren’t comfortable with talking to strangers. Let’s talk about ways to volunteer with some emphasis on how to tap into your extrovert and introvert superpowers to do something.

Canvassing

Let’s start with the most extrovert-friendly task. If you’re someone who hates sitting still for long periods of time and likes talking to people, canvassing is for you. This is knocking on doors and talking to strangers about voting for your candidate or issue. It’s incredibly important and effective. In some instances, there are coordinated campaigns to visit battleground states to help with canvassing efforts. If you’re someone who is well-educated on the issues and are able to be on your feet for a long period of time, you are needed.

Phone/Text Banking

You will be making calls to people you don’t know, but you’ll never have to give out identifying information to strangers. The one time I volunteered to phone bank, it was to activate people who haven’t voted in a while. There are tons of phone banking opportunities that vary by candidate and issue. Text banking has the same goals as phone banking, but it’s a little less intimidating as you have some time to process each response.

Outreach

Hate the idea of knocking on doors or talking on the phone? Signing up for an outreach shift is a little different because you are going out in the community and letting people approach you. So far this election cycle, I’ve been to a fundraiser at a private residence, an LGBTQ+ dance party, and a farmer’s market. I’ve had good experiences in all of these settings just talking to people who care about the election and this country and selling merchandise. Every once in a while, you have interactions that keep you going. I met a 10-year-old girl who watched the presidential debate and wants to be president someday. I want to fight harder so that little girl gets to see the first woman president get elected.

Host a party

Let’s say you are someone who has the energy for your close circles of friends and family and you know how to have a good time. Gather everyone up and have a Do-Something party. Fundraise with a beer pong tournament or a paint night. Write postcards together. Make friendship bracelets to sell. Elections are about communities. Activate yours and get each other excited to vote.

Talk to your neighbors and other networks

Do you have an elderly neighbor who can’t drive and needs help getting to the polls? Offer to drive! Does your state not send out sample ballots? Offer to print one for your parents and friends who struggle with looking online for these resources. Small gestures like these in your circles of influence can make a world of difference.

Online engagement

Increase the reach of your favorite candidate or organization by sharing their messaging to your social media channels. There are sometimes coordinated efforts to do this. Check on your candidates page to see if they have social media kits or volunteer sign ups to do this. You may have some pushback from your own network about the information you share, but look at it as an opportunity to get good at fact checking and misinformation squelching.

Postcarding

Postcarding is super popular and is perfect for introverts who really do want to reach people but cannot get around the idea of having to speak to strangers in a real time kind of way. You could be activating voters who haven’t voted for a while, writing on behalf of candidates in an effort to flip seats, encourage voting based on issues. For me, I’m writing to women voters who would be concerned about access to healthcare. This activity speaks heavily to my crafty side because once I’m done writing out the important message on the card, I get to put a bunch of cute stickers all over it. In most cases, you will need to provide the stamps for your postcards, so be careful to not overcommit.

Buy and wear merchandise

Purchasing merchandise from the official campaign website or a campaign office goes to campaign funding. It’s a way of giving to candidates and causes while also getting something back. It becomes a way of showing people how much support there is for a candidate. People do become more hopeful when they see others who are excited about the same things they are. Boosting morale is so important in a time when people have become despondent over the state of this country.

Write opinion pieces for your local paper

If your strength is in writing or marketing and you know how to craft a really good article, writing an OpEd piece is a good way to reach a lot of people. Writing has the power to show people another way of thinking about a problem. Our bubbles we create for ourselves with our social media algorithms show us only partial views of big issues. These articles have an opportunity to break through those bubbles. Remember that you’re not necessarily going to have an impact on someone who already has their mind made up. It’s the people on the fence that we want to reach.

Make art

People will look at art before they look at a wall of text. Never underestimate the power of images. You can make art that speaks to the way you feel about a candidate or an issue and post it on social media. Make the message go further by using impactful hashtags and tagging organizations that might share it to a wider audience. Contact your local campaign offices and donate the art to them so they can make merchandise with your artwork. Make a zine about how to vote in your district or how an issue impacts you. Distribute it online or in small businesses. Voter suppression is a huge issue that needs grassroots efforts like these to push back.

Keep other volunteers comfortable

For those of us working long shifts in the heat, we really would appreciate some cold water or someone putting food in front of us. What could your local campaign office use? A refrigerator for keeping water bottles cold? A wagon for lugging around materials to different outreach events? Pizza for lunch? Reach out and see what’s needed and then provide if you are able.

Display a yard sign

This is a highly visible, yet quiet way of showing support. People notice the abundance or lack of signs and make some assumptions about how the election is going. Having a yard sign makes a difference to those looking around their neighborhoods for inspiration.

Donate

This isn’t necessarily the most fun or sexy topic, but it does take money to successfully run a campaign. A lot of people are really stretched for cash these days. It’s one of the reasons why things have gotten so contentious. So if you are someone who does have expendable income and can spare some of that to aid in a cause, it’s needed. This is especially true if you’re looking at your schedule and just aren’t sure there’s any room to also add in a volunteer shift. Taking a moment to make a donation ensures that the people doing the work can continue to do so.

Although this election cycle is drawing to a close, it’s not too late to make a difference! These are just some suggestions for how to get involved, and there is certainly room for creativity. Just start somewhere.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy