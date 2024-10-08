10 worst ‘Bluey’ episodes, ranked

This episode of Bluey is called… the worst. Well, that’s not entirely true. Bluey is such a quality show, that there are no truly “bad” episodes. There are, however, “less good” ones. These are the 10 “worst” episodes of Bluey, that are still better than 90% of the kids’ show on the market.

10. Backpackers

Bandit and Chili decide to go on a little walkaround while on vacation… and then their kids ruin everything. The two dog children decide it would be a fun game to cling to their parents fur like backpacks, hindering their time off. Poor Bandit spends most of the episode getting punched in the stomach by his kids. What’s the lesson here? Be annoying? Kids do that already.

9. Shaun

This episode of Bluey dips its toe into an uncomfortable ocean of unanswered moral questions. The Heeler kids want a pet, and Bandit doesn’t think they’re ready, so instead he pretends that his hand is an unruly emu that to prove that pet ownership is difficult. But beneath it all, it seems like Bluey is trying to avoid the uncomfortable reality of animals wanting to own other animals, which, when you think about it, would break the show. Pets owning pets? Turtles all the way down.

8. Pirates

Bluey episodes centered around side characters are sometimes the best of all! Pirates ain’t one of them. This episode features Bingo and Bluey’s friend Missy, as the trio play pirates with a hammock swing. Sadly, Missy’s flat character doesn’t bring much by way of entertainment. Bandit at least pretends to be a whale while Chili roasts him, which is fun? I guess?

7. Blue Mountains

Blue Mountains starts strong, with Bluey and her family playing a creative hand puppet game in order to tell a fairytale. The problem? The fairytale, where Bluey and Bingo must outsmart a tricky fox (played by Bandit) in order to sleep in soft beds is just… kinda boring? Bluey is a show that thrives on its own creativity, but this episode doesn’t do the show’s imagination justice.

6. Bob Bilby

Bob Bilby is a hand puppet from Bingo’s class, and Bingo is tasked with taking care of the thing for the weekend. The result? A most kid-centric episode that doesn’t offer the emotional and adult complexity of better Bluey episodes. The kids just mess around with a hand puppet. You can do that at home.

5. The Doctor

The Doctor, centered around an imagination game about being in a doctor’s waiting room, is unsurprisingly about as fun as well… being in a real doctor’s waiting room. Side character Honey is trying to get the attention of Dr. Bingo, but her imaginary malady of a sore knee just isn’t exciting enough to do it. What’s the message here? Less imaginative people are less deserving of attention? Kinda mean for a Bluey episode.

4. Tickle Crabs

Tickle Crabs is an episode for the kids. There’s not much in the way of plot. Bluey and Bingo imagine their hands to be “tickle crabs” and chase their poor father around the house trying to tickle him. It’s cute, sure, but it’s also kind of annoying. Give Bandit a break, you little monsters.

3. Magic

Shockingly enough, Magic is one of the most unmagical episodes of Bluey. Rather than truly whimsical and imaginative wizardry, the episode centers around Bluey and Bingo attempting to telekinetically push things with their minds. It’s a missed opportunity. Well, almost. Bluey does at one point Force push her dad into dancing with Lucky’s dad. That little rose-in-mouth waltz almost makes up for it all.

2. Mr. Monkeyjocks

In Mr. Monkeyjocks, Bandit tells his kids that they have too many toys, and that their beloved stuffed monkey Mr. Monkeyjocks has to go. That’s cruel, Bandit. Now the kids have to prove Mr. Monkeyjocks is worth keeping around… and they do so by spending the entire episode complaining. On second thought, get this infernal toy gone.

1. Exercise

Exercise was doomed from conception. The episode began with Bandit stepping on the scale and unhappily pinching at his tummy. I say “began” because the show runners cut the sequence over fears of fatphobia. While it was the right call, Bandit’s fitness journey throughout the rest of the episode feels unmotivated. Exercise doesn’t feel like a full episode, only a sketch of one.

