‘Your Monster’ is the hot, perfect movie for your Halloween watch

If you’re looking for a good Halloween romance, look no further than Your Monster. The film, which stars Melissa Barrera and Tommy Dewey, is perfect for everyone in your life who thought the Beast was hotter than Prince Adam in Beauty and the Beast. Me, I’m talking about me.

Recommended Videos

Laura (Barrera) is an actor who is dealing with a break-up, a cancer diagnosis, and a monster who lives in her home and wants her out. Monster (Dewey) starts his journey as an angry man secluded away from society but eventually shows us just how sweet and romantic a monster can be. Really tragic for the singles watching this movie, not going to lie.

Everything about it is beautiful. From the imagery of Laura and Monster dancing like a classic romance film to the catharsis that Laura’s stage performance brings, I loved everything about the Caroline Lindy film. But that isn’t that surprising, I love romance and weirdly hot beast men so are we surprised?

It does feel like this movie is, in its own way, tailor made with the “weird” girls in mind. I say “weird” because I don’t think those of us who love monster romances are weird but society does. Now, with a movie like Your Monster, we’re given the chance to show everyone the appeal of a monster/human love story.

Jacob (Edmund Donovan) wrote a musical with Laura in mind when they were together. But when he breaks up with her because her cancer is “too much” for him, she is left heartbroken and without an acting gig. Through her story with Monster, we get to see her come into her own and really understand her own worth as a performer and a woman and it is oddly inspiring in that fantastical way.

Don’t let a regular man tear you down, find your monster

(Vertical)

Look, I don’t think that everyone should dates monsters. But I will say that Monster is a good guy who only wants the best for Laura and we have to respect that. Dewey’s performance as Monster is truly something so special. It teeters between the hyper-masculine motif of a monster who will do anything to protect something he thinks is “his” and that of a sweet rom-com lead. Even when Monster proves his strength, he doesn’t step on Laura’s toes.

That’s a man right there (I may be in love with Monster, it is fine). I just think that Lindy made something so special with Your Monster. It isn’t easy to define what makes this movie work. Maybe I am ripe for the picking because of my deep love for Beauty and the Beast or maybe it is the theatre kid that still exists within me. But, whatever the reason, I can’t stop thinking about Lindy’s masterpiece.

I want to live in this magical world where Monster has always been there to protect Laura. It is as if the monster under your was hot and nice and just wanted you to be happy. And we all need that in our lives, right? Your Monster is in theaters now and I highly suggest you watch, cry, and leave singing Laura’s song.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy