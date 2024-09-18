‘Write down all the addresses’: Ohio sheriff urges residents to document homes of Kamala Harris supporters

In an alarming display of political intimidation with fascist undertones, Portage County (Ohio) Sheriff Bruce Zuchowski ignited controversy with a recent Facebook post that made a direct threat to Kamala Harris voters and disparaged immigrants.

Given he is running for re-election, Zuchowski’s post has to be one of the weirdest and most unnecessary unforced errors of late. The sheriff urged his supporters on Saturday to “write down all the addresses” of residents displaying yard signs for Vice President Kamala Harris. This wildly unhinged attempt to discourage political opponents from voicing their opinions in public harkens back to tactics used by authoritarian regimes. Even more than raising questions about the function of the police, it notes an increasing erosion of democratic norms and the ongoing platforming of fascist sentiments.

The minute Sheriff Bruce Zuchowski hit post is the minute he should have been fired. He’s unfit to protect and serve on a basic constitutional level. https://t.co/XIprMibf3o pic.twitter.com/lAPB0iusWV — DotDotDot (Lesser Mortal Cancer Survivor) (@_Quittny) September 16, 2024

The sheriff, throwing himself off a cliff, referred to immigrants as “human locusts” and used dehumanizing language to describe Harris (“the Flip – Flopping, Laughing Hyena”) in the nonsensical Facebook post, crossing essentially every ethical line given his position and swerving into illegal voter intimidation. As the highest-ranking law enforcement official in the county, Zuchowski’s actions left many residents fearful and doubting the impartiality of Portage County police.

Ohio residents are scared after their sheriff posted threats to Kamala Harris supporters.



The good news? Bruce Zuchowski is on the ballot this November. Vote according. ?



He told people to send him names and addresses of any homes that have a yard sign for Kamala Harris.



He… pic.twitter.com/GVrtmihWrI — LongTime?FirstTime?‍? (@LongTimeHistory) September 17, 2024

So far, Zuchowski’s office has declined comment, fueling a couple of things: the furthering of speculation about his intentions and the fact that he might not be bright enough to have understood the potential consequences. However, the fallout within the county’s Republican circles was swift. County Commissioner Tony Badalamenti, a fellow Republican, immediately denounced the actions of Zuchowski, who was elected as sheriff in 2021.

“I just thought it was pretty ignorant,” he stated, though still not quite calling a spade a spade. “Once it goes on Facebook, nobody really cares where it came from. If it’s you, it’s you.” In an interesting move, Badalamenti resigned from his position on the Republican Central Committee, citing his disagreement with Zuchowski’s behavior. But this indicates the noted open rift in the county’s Republican leadership. According to The Portager reporter Ben Wolford, Zuchowski’s might have been the “last straw” for Badalamenti.

“[Zuchowski] posted that we should all copy down the addresses of the people that display political signs which are different from our beliefs,” Badalamenti said. “It scares people. It’s called bullying, from the highest law enforcement official in Portage County.”

Almost famous Sheriff Bruce Zuchowski posted this update 2h ago.



1. His “personal” FB states “public figure” – not so personal

2. He is an elected Sheriff, hence politician?

3. 1st Amend. doesn’t protect Defamation, Obscenity or Fighting word. #FireSheriffBruceZuchowski https://t.co/nxC8VW2cNk pic.twitter.com/xUgQ9lrEff — The Balance ???? (@75Smtk) September 17, 2024

Zuchowski is already in trouble and fighting from his back foot, posting a response to the outcry that not only doesn’t apologize for the actions, but it appears he had doubled down on his message.

The fallout, however, largely falls on Harris supporters who have already expressed their fears and concerns about being targeted and harassed by unhinged MAGA enthusiasts. The chilling effect has already begun to infect the county, with some residents reconsidering visible support for the Democratic nominee.

However, the reaction to the incident may also have the opposite effect. Despite his saying that he also is entitled to free speech, Zuchowski undermined the principles of the First Amendment and a commitment to fair elections, which is sworn to protect. Siccing MAGA on Harris voters like rottweilers could never be part of a truly democratic program. If any undecided voters or voters weren’t charged enough to care, they could be swayed away from the sheriff (and the Republican party) at the ballot in November.

