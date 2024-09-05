Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves’ cute 30-year-old ritual will leave you asking ‘Me and who?’

Sometimes when making a movie, even if it doesn’t necessarily do well at the box office, the filming phase ends up creating unbreakable bonds between actors, something that lasts throughout their acting careers and beyond.

Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves are one of those actor pairs that have kept the bond alive, and the extent of its strength was revealed by the 52-year-old in a recent interview from Beetlejuice Beetlejuice press run. Speaking to Josh Horowitz, Ryder divulged that she and Reeves still call each other “husband” and “wife,” as a reference to Francis Ford Coppola’s 1992 film Bram Stoker’s Dracula, in which they play each other’s fiancés. Here’s the full quote from Ryder:

“We always say who it is, even though it says it on the text. So like on his birthday I go: ‘Happy birthday, my husband.’ And then he’s like, ‘Hey, my wife, I love you. KR 57.’ Like on each birthday he’s like KR 57 or whatever his age is. He’s always done that.”

Ryder’s complete quotes about Reeves begin at the 35:16 mark of the video:

In the same interview, the Little Women star also touched upon the possibility of playing a role in the John Wick universe, exclaiming that she could do something that “doesn’t involve stunts,” while simultaneously mentioning that she would love to work with Reeves again. She also seems inquisitive about the next John Wick film, which is currently in development.

Ryder played Mina Harker in the 1992 gothic horror flick, with Reeves playing the role of Jonathan Harker. Based on the 1897 novel by Bram Stoker, the film is centered around Count Dracula’s (Gary Oldman) quest to unite with Mina after finding a resemblance in her to his former wife Elisabeta. To counter him, Jonathan and others enlist the help of Abraham Van Helsing (Anthony Hopkins).

Ryder and Reeves have had a fruitful partnership in Hollywood, starring in four movies together. Apart from Coppola’s film, the duo paired up for the 2006 live-action animation blend A Scanner Darkly, Rebecca Miller’s 2009 drama The Private Lives of Pippa Lee, and 2018 romantic-comedy Destination Wedding, in which Reeves can be seen in his trademark John Wick look.

Winona Ryder has had an eventful Beetlejuice Beetlejuice press run, which has thus far included her being dismayed at her younger Stranger Things co-stars not watching enough movies, praising Timothee Chalamét and Sadie Sink for their talents, revealing Stranger Things scripts are shredded every day, and having a viral moment with her co-star Jenna Ortega involving sunglasses.

