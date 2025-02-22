Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan to headline Outlaw Music Festival 2025: Cities, dates, full lineup

The Outlaw Music Festival, which started as a one-day event in Scranton, Pennsylvania, is celebrating its 10th anniversary with another tour across the United States this summer, and you do not want to miss it. Willie Nelson, 91, and fellow music icon Bob Dylan, 83, are set to headline shows in every city. This could potentially be both singers’ last tour, so if you’re a big fan of the artists, continue reading to see how you can grab your tickets today!
Outlaw Music Festival Tour Tickets 2025
Fans can now purchase tickets to the Outlaw Music Festival Tour on StubHub. Ticket prices vary depending on which city you attend the festival and where you sit in the venue. Right now, the cheapest tickets for opening night in Phoenix, Arizona, on May 13 are being sold for $45 in the Lawn section of the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater. Click the link below to buy tickets to your preferred show!
Buy Now: Cheapest tickets to see Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan perform at the Outlaw Music Festival on StubHub.
Outlaw Music Festival Lineup 2025
The full lineup for the Outlaw Music Festival has been announced, but set times are to be determined. See below for who you can expect to see on the road this summer.
- Willie Nelson & Family
- Bob Dylan
- Billy Strings
- Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
- Sheryl Crow
- Turnpike Troubadours
- The Avett Brothers
- Wilco
- The Red Clay Strays
- Lake Street Dive
- Waxahatchee
- Charles Wesley Godwin
- Lucinda Williams
- Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers
- Tramples By Turtles
- The Mavericks
- Sierra Hull
- Willow Avalon
- Waylon Payne
- Madeline Edwards
- Lily Meola
- Myron Elkins
- Tami Neilson
Outlaw Music Festival Tour Schedule 2025
The Outlaw Music Festival 10th anniversary tour is kicking off on May 13 in Phoenix, Arizona. The tour will make its way all over the U.S. throughout the summer, wrapping up on September 19 in East Troy, Wisconsin. See below for the full list of tour dates and links to buy tickets.
|Date
|City
|Tickets
|May 13
|Phoenix, AZ
|Buy Now
|May 15
|Chula Vista, CA
|Buy Now
|May 16
|Hollywood, CA
|Buy Now
|May 18
|Wheatland, CA
|Buy Now
|May 20
|Nampa, ID
|Buy Now
|May 22
|Spokane, WA
|Buy Now
|May 24
|Ridgefield, WA
|Buy Now
|May 25
|George, WA
|Buy Now
|June 20
|Clarkston, MI
|Buy Now
|June 21
|Cuyahoga Falls, OH
|Buy Now
|June 22
|Cincinnati, OH
|Buy Now
|June 25
|Franklin, TN
|Buy Now
|June 27
|Memphis, TN
|Buy Now
|June 28
|Maryland Heights, MO
|Buy Now
|June 29
|Ridgedale, MO
|Buy Now
|July 5
|Dallas, TX
|Buy Now
|July 6
|The Woodlands, TX
|Buy Now
|July 25
|Alpharetta, GA
|Buy Now
|July 26
|Charlotte, NC
|Buy Now
|July 27
|Raleigh, NC
|Buy Now
|July 29
|Virginia Beach, VA
|Buy Now
|August 1
|Wantagh, NY
|Buy Now
|August 2
|Saratoga Springs, NY
|Buy Now
|August 3
|Gilford, NH
|Buy Now
|August 8
|Darien Center, NY
|Buy Now
|August 9
|Hershey, PA
|Buy Now
|August 10
|Syracuse, NY
|Buy Now
|September 5
|Bangor, ME
|Buy Now
|September 6
|Hartford, CT
|Buy Now
|September 7
|Mansfield, MA
|Buy Now
|September 12
|Camden, NJ
|Buy Now
|September 13
|Holmdel, NJ
|Buy Now
|September 14
|Columbia, MD
|Buy Now
|September 19
|East Troy, WI
|Buy Now
Published: Feb 22, 2025 01:12 am