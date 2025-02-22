Category:
News

Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan to headline Outlaw Music Festival 2025: Cities, dates, full lineup

Image of Nicole Wert
Nicole Wert
|

Published: Feb 22, 2025 01:12 am

The Outlaw Music Festival, which started as a one-day event in Scranton, Pennsylvania, is celebrating its 10th anniversary with another tour across the United States this summer, and you do not want to miss it. Willie Nelson, 91, and fellow music icon Bob Dylan, 83, are set to headline shows in every city. This could potentially be both singers’ last tour, so if you’re a big fan of the artists, continue reading to see how you can grab your tickets today!

Outlaw Music Festival Tour Tickets 2025

Fans can now purchase tickets to the Outlaw Music Festival Tour on StubHub. Ticket prices vary depending on which city you attend the festival and where you sit in the venue. Right now, the cheapest tickets for opening night in Phoenix, Arizona, on May 13 are being sold for $45 in the Lawn section of the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater. Click the link below to buy tickets to your preferred show!

Buy Now: Cheapest tickets to see Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan perform at the Outlaw Music Festival on StubHub.

Outlaw Music Festival Lineup 2025

The full lineup for the Outlaw Music Festival has been announced, but set times are to be determined. See below for who you can expect to see on the road this summer.

  • Willie Nelson & Family
  • Bob Dylan
  • Billy Strings
  • Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
  • Sheryl Crow
  • Turnpike Troubadours
  • The Avett Brothers
  • Wilco
  • The Red Clay Strays
  • Lake Street Dive
  • Waxahatchee
  • Charles Wesley Godwin
  • Lucinda Williams
  • Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers
  • Tramples By Turtles
  • The Mavericks
  • Sierra Hull
  • Willow Avalon
  • Waylon Payne
  • Madeline Edwards
  • Lily Meola
  • Myron Elkins
  • Tami Neilson

Outlaw Music Festival Tour Schedule 2025

The Outlaw Music Festival 10th anniversary tour is kicking off on May 13 in Phoenix, Arizona. The tour will make its way all over the U.S. throughout the summer, wrapping up on September 19 in East Troy, Wisconsin. See below for the full list of tour dates and links to buy tickets.

DateCityTickets
May 13Phoenix, AZBuy Now
May 15Chula Vista, CABuy Now
May 16Hollywood, CABuy Now
May 18Wheatland, CABuy Now
May 20Nampa, IDBuy Now
May 22Spokane, WABuy Now
May 24Ridgefield, WABuy Now
May 25George, WABuy Now
June 20Clarkston, MIBuy Now
June 21Cuyahoga Falls, OHBuy Now
June 22Cincinnati, OHBuy Now
June 25Franklin, TNBuy Now
June 27Memphis, TNBuy Now
June 28Maryland Heights, MOBuy Now
June 29Ridgedale, MOBuy Now
July 5Dallas, TXBuy Now
July 6The Woodlands, TXBuy Now
July 25Alpharetta, GABuy Now
July 26Charlotte, NCBuy Now
July 27Raleigh, NCBuy Now
July 29Virginia Beach, VABuy Now
August 1Wantagh, NYBuy Now
August 2Saratoga Springs, NYBuy Now
August 3Gilford, NHBuy Now
August 8Darien Center, NYBuy Now
August 9Hershey, PABuy Now
August 10Syracuse, NYBuy Now
September 5Bangor, MEBuy Now
September 6Hartford, CTBuy Now
September 7Mansfield, MABuy Now
September 12Camden, NJBuy Now
September 13Holmdel, NJBuy Now
September 14Columbia, MDBuy Now
September 19East Troy, WIBuy Now
