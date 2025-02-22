Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan to headline Outlaw Music Festival 2025: Cities, dates, full lineup

The Outlaw Music Festival, which started as a one-day event in Scranton, Pennsylvania, is celebrating its 10th anniversary with another tour across the United States this summer, and you do not want to miss it. Willie Nelson, 91, and fellow music icon Bob Dylan, 83, are set to headline shows in every city. This could potentially be both singers’ last tour, so if you’re a big fan of the artists, continue reading to see how you can grab your tickets today!

Outlaw Music Festival Tour Tickets 2025

Fans can now purchase tickets to the Outlaw Music Festival Tour on StubHub. Ticket prices vary depending on which city you attend the festival and where you sit in the venue. Right now, the cheapest tickets for opening night in Phoenix, Arizona, on May 13 are being sold for $45 in the Lawn section of the Talking Stick Resort Amphitheater. Click the link below to buy tickets to your preferred show!

Buy Now: Cheapest tickets to see Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan perform at the Outlaw Music Festival on StubHub.

Outlaw Music Festival Lineup 2025

The full lineup for the Outlaw Music Festival has been announced, but set times are to be determined. See below for who you can expect to see on the road this summer.

Willie Nelson & Family

Bob Dylan

Billy Strings

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Sheryl Crow

Turnpike Troubadours

The Avett Brothers

Wilco

The Red Clay Strays

Lake Street Dive

Waxahatchee

Charles Wesley Godwin

Lucinda Williams

Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers

Tramples By Turtles

The Mavericks

Sierra Hull

Willow Avalon

Waylon Payne

Madeline Edwards

Lily Meola

Myron Elkins

Tami Neilson

Outlaw Music Festival Tour Schedule 2025

The Outlaw Music Festival 10th anniversary tour is kicking off on May 13 in Phoenix, Arizona. The tour will make its way all over the U.S. throughout the summer, wrapping up on September 19 in East Troy, Wisconsin. See below for the full list of tour dates and links to buy tickets.

