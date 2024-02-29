When Are We Getting More of ‘The Law According to Lidia Poët’?

If there isn’t a season two of The Law According to Lidia Poët coming up I am gonna sue. I’m lawyering up. Preferably with Jamie Foxx’s character in The Burial. Or maybe Lawyer Barbie.

What is The Law According to Lydia Poet about?

Ladies and gentlemen of the jury, allow me to turn your attention to the plot The Law According to Lidia Poët. The Italian Netflix series is about the real-life Lidia Poët, the first woman to practice law and hold public office in Italy. The show features a young Lidia embroiled in legal battles while also investigating murders most foul.

Will there be a second season?

Yes! The Law According to Lidia Poët has been renewed by Netflix for a second season. Netflix only offers a vague “coming soon” but GQ Italia narrowed that down to a less vague “spring of 2024.”

Though the show is making a triumphant return, they are reportedly limited by a reduced budget. OBJECTION. THIS SHOW DESERVES MORE MONEY. After all, the action of the second season isn’t limited to Italy. The cast is stopping off in Greenland for some more murder and mystery shenanigans.

What’s gonna happen in season 2?

We know that we will see the return of Jacopo Barberis, a journalist that Lidia may or may not have the hots for. Lidia’s career pursuits are also going to be stymied by the new King’s Attorney, Fourneau – who is attempting to put kibosh on her dreams. As for the rest of the action of the season, I plead the fifth.

