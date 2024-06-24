Will Apple’s Top Sci-Fi Thriller Get the Second Season It Deserves?

If you’ve been watching Apple TV+ sci-fi thriller Dark Matter, you’re probably as eager for the upcoming season finale as we are! You’re probably also wondering if showrunners will give us a second season of the intense multi-dimensional adventure, so we did a little digging for clues.

Recommended Videos

Dark Matter premiered on Apple TV+ on May 8, 2024. The ninth and final episode of season 1, “Entanglement,” airs on June 26, 2024. The series stars Joel Edgerton as Jason, a brilliant physicist who is thrust into an alternate universe by another version of himself. That other self, Jason2, is trying to steal his family (played by Jennifer Connelly and Oakes Fegley), forcing Jason to jump between universes as he tries to reunite with them and save them from his adversaries.

The show was well-received by audiences and critics, earning a rating of 81 percent fresh from Rotten Tomatoes.

A potential season 2?

Potential spoilers for season 1 below!

Although Dark Matter is based on the 2016 standalone novel of the same name by Blake Crouch, a followup story is not out of the question. For starters, Crouch himself is the head writer and showrunner for the Apple TV+ series, so he could certainly pen a sequel to serve as a subsequent season.

Dark Matter is not Crouch’s first book to be adapted for the small screen. His Wayward Pines trilogy aired for two seasons on Fox from May 2015 to July 2016. Crouch did not serve as a writer for that series, and it showed—the second season was widely panned by critics and fans alike before being unceremoniously canceled in 2017.

As for continuing the Dark Matter storyline into a second season, the season 1 finale should leave plenty of room to expand Jason’s story further. While the end of the book wraps up the current story, it leaves the possibility for future storylines wide open.

Crouch could easily continue the story for a second season, perhaps exploring what exactly happens when we step into a reality that is not our own. What happens to the other versions of ourselves? What if we become the aggressors in these new universes, just as Jason2 was in Jason’s original world? There are many more mind-bending concepts to ponder, and Crouch is the ideal head writer for the job.

Plans for season 2 have not yet materialized

There has been no official word about whether Apple TV+ will renew Dark Matter for a second season, but we expect an announcement to follow the season finale on June 26. As always, we will keep you updated as news develops. In the meantime, you can catch up on all episodes of Dark Matter on Apple TV+.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy