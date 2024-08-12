Steph Curry’s Olympic run was just an ad for his Peacock show

When Steph Curry is not draining 3s on the court and winning his country Olympic gold medals, he is busy starring in—yes, you’re reading this right—mockumentaries.

Recommended Videos

The Golden State Warriors ace stars in Mr. Throwback, a six-episode comedy series that is centered around a despairing vintage item collector and salesman Danny Grossman (Adam Pally), who, by a stroke of luck, ends up running into his former middle school teammate Steph Curry, who plays himself. Grossman manages to convince the NBA personality to be a part of a fake charity scheme to put himself in a strong financial position, after which everything starts going haywire.

The Peacock mockumentary also stars SNL’s Ego Nwodim and Ayden Mayeri. Layla Scalisi and Tien Tran appear in recurring guest roles, with Tracy Letts and Mad Men‘s Rich Sommer. Letts and Sommer have experience starring in basketball-related shows, appearing in Winning Time and Clipped, respectively. Letts even received an Emmy nomination for his role in the former, which is based on the LA Lakers’ glory days.

David Wain has directed all six episodes of the show, with Curry and Pally also serving as executive producers. The show got a release on Peacock on August 8 and has largely been met with positive reviews. The jury is still out on Curry’s performance, but Mr. Throwback is surely a great way to announce your introduction on the small screen.

Positive reception to the first season has prompted talks of Mr. Throwback season 2, of which there are no updates yet. The show’s co-creator and writer David Caspe recently confirmed to Variety that the creators would “definitely want to do season 2,” and it remains to be seen whether Peacock will sanction a second season featuring one of the greatest NBA players of all time.

Curry, meanwhile, was the chief architect in the US men’s basketball team’s gold medal win over France, scoring 24 of the team’s 98 points. Making his Olympics debut, the point guard had a stellar tournament, scoring 14.8 points per game and shooting 47.8% from beyond the arc.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy