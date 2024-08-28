Will Netflix play savior to Starz’ under-appreciated pro wrestling drama?

Despite being a popular pastime of many in the United States for more than 50 years now, professional wrestling has largely been ignored in popular forms of media like television and film.

However, A24’s 2023 release The Iron Claw, which brought attention to the tragic story of the Von Erich Brothers, remains a landmark project in showcasing the plight of professional wrestlers. On the small screen, Heels did a similar job for two seasons before it was canceled by Starz in September 2023.

In April 2024, it was reported that Netflix picked up Michael Waldron’s show, reviving hope among fans for a potential third season. While there hasn’t been official confirmation regarding a renewal, Heels could head back to the ring if the two-part, 16-episode drama performs well on the streamer. While that will be the primary benchmark that the show will have to clear to make a return, the prospect of a third season also hinges on its two leads, Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig’s availability.

Arrow star Amell has been roped in to be a part of NBC’s Suits spinoff titled Suits: LA, while Ludwig is slated to be a part of the main cast of the MGM+ sci-fi drama Earth Abides, based on George Stewart’s 1949 post-apocalyptic novel of the same name. Netflix is famously known for not only reviving TV shows but also overlooking their ascension into popular titles. The most notable examples are Penn Badgley starrer You and Fox Original Lucifer, both of which have enjoyed a steady run at the top of streaming charts in the past. If Heels shows promising signs in the next few months, it could certainly join this elite list.

Heels follows the story of two brothers, Jack Spade (Amell) and Ace Spade (Ludwig), who spar against each other in scripted matches as they vie for their late father’s wrestling promotion business. The show’s backdrop is small-town Georgia, and it also stars Alison Luff, Mary McCormack, Kelli Burgland, Allen Maldonaldo, and Chris Bauer in leading roles.

