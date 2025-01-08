Who knew giving a space pirate a lightsaber would be this cool on ‘Skeleton Crew’?!

Every single week, Skeleton Crew gets better and better! And we just had an episode all about a pirate with a lightsaber!!!

In episode 7, titled “We’re Gonna Be In So Much Trouble,” Fern, Wim, Neel, and KB are all on the ship on their way home when they come in contact with Jod Na Nawood and his crew. Unfortunately, Jod is backed into a corner when Brutus refuses to believe Jod. It doesn’t help that they get to At Attin and cannot see that it is a planet surrounded by a storm for protection.

As a way of proving his point, Jod realizes that if he joins the ship of Fern then they can safely get to At Attin as it has already made the journey. It leaves him only one option: Threaten the children that were once in his care so that he can get to the treasure. His threatening methods are pretty iconic.

Using his lightsaber, Jod essentially forces all the kids to sit silently on the ship as he pretends to be an emissary in order to get access to the vaults of At Attin. But he also keeps the kids (and eventually) their parents close. The last shot of the episode is Jod threatening Neel’s mother with the lightsaber and it all just feels very much like a dream. I mean, who hasn’t dreamt of pirates in Star Wars!?

We still don’t know why Jod can seemingly use the Force or even whose lightsaber that is. But that doesn’t really matter because there is a PIRATE with a LIGHTSABER. That’s enough for me and if we never find out, who cares! It is just really cool to see.

As Collider‘s Maggie Lovitt so succinctly put it:

Neel’s mom was ready to take Jod on

My favorite part of the end of this episode was how Neel’s mother was not phased. If I saw a man with a lightsaber, I’d not be okay. And yet Jod stands in front of her, turns his lightsaber on, and she does not even flinch. We learned in this episode that the parents do know a bit more than the children do about how At Attin works and so many she has seen a lightsaber like this before.

Or maybe there are still more secrets to learn about At Attin for us as the audience. What really is special about this series is just how much it leans into the magic of a pirate story while still feeling like Star Wars. I know the comparisons to The Goonies are there and for good reason but it really is a show that captures our childlike wonder when it comes to pirates and even to Star Wars.

I love that Jod is out here threatening people with his lightsaber. It is perfect and I do hope we get to see more of it in the finale but until we know what is going to happen to our favorite crew from At Attin, at least we have Jod Na Nawood and his threatening lightsaber.

