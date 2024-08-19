Who should Emily end up with in ‘Emily In Paris’? Season 4 part 1 might have given us an answer

Emily In Paris season 4 part 1 is out, and the question on everyone’s mind is—Who will Emily (Lily Collins) end up with? Will it be the dreamy French chef Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) who has loved her since they first met? Or Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), the British bloke with whom she has great chemistry?

Recommended Videos

To refresh your memory about the season 3 cliffhanger, the gang was gathered at the villa in Champagne for the engagement party of Gabriel and Camille (Camille Razat), where the happy couple decided to get married impromptu. This came as a shocker to Emily who had been keeping Camille’s secret for some time—she was having an affair with her Greek artist friend, Sofia Sedaris (Melia Kreiling).

In another shocker, however, Camille decides to call off the wedding at the altar and blames Emily and Gabriel for still having feelings for each other as the reason, not mentioning anything about her affair. And then, Gabriel drops the biggest surprise of all—he tells Emily that Camille is pregnant with his baby, which is what prompted him to propose to her in the first place. The collateral in this entire mess is Emily and Alfie’s relationship, which was going beautifully until the church, when Alfie felt betrayed by his girlfriend and friend. And he walked out, leaving Emily in the lurch.

The show’s newest season then picks up where we left off, with Camille MIA, Alfie avoiding everyone, and Gabriel and Emily left hanging, unsure of where they stood with their respective partners and each other. Because as Gabriel reiterates, he cannot deny he has been in love with Emily ever since he met her and his feelings haven’t changed, even if he hasn’t acted on them because Emily seemed happy with Alfie.

What happens with Emily’s love life in season 4?

(Netflix)

In Emily In Paris season 4 part 1, Emily tries to get in touch with Alfie, because they haven’t exactly broken up, but nor are they talking, and she needs him for the AMI campaign, in which the two were featured as the poster couple. (Remember that hot air balloon ad they shot last season?) Alfie shows up for the AMI showcase at the Roland Garros tennis match, but he breaks up with Emily there. We already knew that his trust issues from his last failed relationship are holding him back, even if he likes Emily a lot.

Emily manages to locate Camille and bring her back, who then goes on to confess her affair to Gabriel, apologize to him and Emily, and rekindle her relationship with Sofia. In fact, Camille, Sofia, and Gabriel are sharing the latter’s apartment until the two women can find their own place. At a masquerade party hosted for Maison Lavaux x Baccarat, both Gabriel and Alfie arrive, determined to win Emily over, and she decides to, for once, go for what she truly wants—Gabriel.

(Netflix)

The two enjoy a romantic carriage ride in the streets of Paris, but not before Alfie has watched them leave together, right after he mistakenly confesses his feelings to another woman who is dressed in the same outfit as Emily. He seems heartbroken, which kind of is sad because this season, the chemistry between Alfie and Emily has been intense while Emily and Gabriel seem to have cooled down their passions.

What also doesn’t help the case with Emily and Gabriel is that he is bound to Camille since she’s going to be the mother of his child. Of course, there’s a new twist in that story, since we found out that Camille is not pregnant—she had a false positive on her test! But she continues to lie to Gabriel after she sees him happy and content with Emily, perhaps envious of their joy, knowing she could’ve had that had she not messed it up by having an affair. Or maybe it’s because she didn’t want to hurt Gabriel after he announced to her that he won’t be getting the Michelin star he wanted. And now that Sofia has also left her because Camille won’t live farther from Gabriel, Camille is all alone.

So who does Emily end up with in Emily In Paris?

Considering this is only part 1 of season 4, the fact that Emily is already with Gabriel might indicate they’re not endgame just yet. Alfie is still around and hasn’t gotten a proper send-off yet. And with Camille’s new secret ready to explode and rock Gabriel’s world, while he has already lost the Michelin star, it is surely going to affect his relationship with Emily. He might just be done with women completely for some time!

Would that be an in for Alfie again? Alfie definitely seems like a better choice for Emily because he is completely hers, and always has been. He is smart, business savvy, has a cool expat job like Emily, and understands the struggles of working outside of your home country, and he has always chosen her. Maybe he is the better choice for her after all. Someone tell our girl to make a pro-con list!

Guess we’ll have to wait and watch for Emily In Paris season 4 part 2, which drops September 12, 2024, on Netflix.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy