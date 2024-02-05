Why This Nearly 30-Year-Old David Fincher Movie Is Still at the Top of Streaming Charts

Want to dive into David Fincher’s filmography? Well now is your chance! One of his best films has landed on Max again, and it already is one of the most-watched movies on the streaming platform. Why? Because it is still one of Fincher’s best movies, almost 30 years later.

That movie is Seven, or Se7en If you’re feeling particularly fresh. The 1995 movie details the investigation of a serial killer who themes his murders around the Seven Deadly Sins, and it has iconic moments that have stood the test of time and cemented Fincher as one of the best directors of detective stories/thrillers. Plus, come on, Seven is just a captivating movie from start to finish, to this day (minus the Kevin Spacey of it all).

The film follows David Mills (Brad Pitt) and his partner on the case, Detective William Somerset (Morgan Freeman), as they investigate the string of grisly murders. What makes Seven one of Fincher’s best is that it established so much of what Fincher does best within his work. The twists, the turns, and the ability to weave a story that will have you on the edge of your seat all work so well because of the tension that Fincher builds with this direction.

Seven was written by Andrew Kevin Walker and was inspired by this time living in New York City, and the balance of Walker’s script and Fincher’s direction makes the tension palpable throughout the entire film. And yet, every time you watch Seven, there is a new thing to discover.

A Fincher film that isn’t for the faint of heart

While many of Fincher’s films are rooted in exploring crime in some way or another, what makes Seven stand out is how Fincher brings in certain characters to make us care as we’re watching John Doe’s brutal crimes play out. Of course, the moment that everyone remembers is Brad Pitt screaming, “What’s in the box?” to Morgan Freeman, but there are so many elements already in play by that point that make the scene so devastating.

I famously love Fincher movies very dearly, and while Seven does not crack my top 5, it is still important in Fincher’s filmography and one of the most impactful to watch and rewatch again and again. Plus, it established Fincher’s working relationship with Pitt that would result in both Fight Club (1999) and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008).

Now that it’s streaming again, you can watch the suspense of Seven either for the first time or on your … whatever number rewatch you happen to be on.

