Morgan’s ‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Mission Has Yet To Be Fulfilled

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live reunited Rick Grimes with the most important person in his life—his wife Michonne of course—but she wasn’t the only person looking for him.

If you didn’t follow TWD‘s most prolific spin-off series, you might not know that another heartwarming reunion could be in the proverbial cards. While Morgan does not die in Fear The Walking Dead, here’s what happened to him and when we might see him again.

Morgan Jones had quite the journey in the TWD Universe, dating back to the pilot of the original series. He was Rick Grimes’ first post-apocalyptic new friend and ally. Back then, Morgan was holed up in his suburban home with his son Andre and his undead wife wandering around in the front yard. He’s the one who taught Sheriff Grimes how to kill walkers and got him up to speed on what he missed while he was in a coma. They went their separate ways and reunited at a few key times in the original series before Morgan eventually crossed over to Fear The Walking Dead on foot.

There, Morgan became a leader in his own right and found a new family of survivors. He even found a romantic partner in Grace (Karen David) and joined the post-apocalyptic new parent club (which includes Rick, Michonne, Rosita, Aaron, etc.) raising the next generation in a dangerous new world when he and Grace adopted a baby girl and named her Mo, short for Morgan.

Morgan returned to Georgia

Before TWD characters like Morgan, Dwight, and Sherry joined the show, Fear The Walking Dead took place primarily in California and Texas, but the group gradually made their way East. One of the last things that Morgan did on Fear was return to the neighborhood where he and Rick first met. While his mission to put down his zombified son, Duane, was successful he ended up losing Grace in the process.

He actually left Fear The Walking Dead before the series finale

In Season 6, Episode 8, “All I See Is Red,” Grace’s death triggered a relapse in some of Morgan’s mental health issues. That would be his final episode. When he finally cooled down and was more himself, he decided to return to Alexandria with Mo and visit Rick. Before doing so, he visited Eastman’s Cabin from Season 6 of The Walking Dead and buried Grace’s body there. He then says the following into a walkie-talkie, Rick and Morgan’s flawed but preferred method of communication:

“This message is for Rick Grimes. It’s Morgan Jones. Man, I’m gonna come and look for you, whether you’re at Alexandria or not. I will leave this message every morning at dawn, and I will leave the walkie on for a few minutes after. Who knows? Maybe you might even be listening.”

Well … Did he find Rick?

As Morgan seemed to suspect, Rick was not exactly in Alexandria at the time of his departure. At least, I don’t think he was. Every time I think I’ve got the TWDU timeline down pat they throw another curveball at me. But I’m pretty sure that this would have been around the time that Rick was in the custody of the Civic Republic, a paramilitary organization that popped up briefly on Fear The Walking Dead as well.

You’ll have to, and honestly should, watch The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live to find what happened to Rick and see if Morgan joins the party. It could happen, especially if AMC renews the series for Season 2. It would certainly be cool—and Mo would make for a great addition to the Next Gen situation The Walking Dead has got going on with Judith, RJ, Hershell, Lydia, and the other kids.

In general, there are a lot of people looking for other people in this fictional universe, when you think about it. Rick’s disappearance in Season 9 of The Walking Dead caused a whole chain reaction that Morgan was totally unaware of over on Fear. First, Michonne went looking for Rick in Season 10. Again, see The Ones Who Live for what happened to her next–seriously, what are you waiting for?? Then, at the end of TWD Season 11, Daryl went looking for Rick and Michonne and ended up in France (whoopsie!) as depicted in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon. Finally, at the end of Daryl Dixon, Carol went looking for Daryl, which we will see play out in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: The Book Of Carol later in 2024.

Sometimes I think I’d like to live in a world without cell phones, but like… if it’s that hard for these survivors to find each other when they get separated there’s simply no hope for the rest of us.

(featured image: AMC)

