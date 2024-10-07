What Gender Is Marshall From Paw Patrol? Answered

Odds are if you’ve seen more than one episode of Paw Patrol, you’re either a kid or a very tired parent running on caffeine and bad vibes. The character Marshall is beloved on the show, and we’ll let you know what gender they are down below.

What gender is Marshall from Paw Patrol?

As Marshall uses he/him pronouns, we’re going to say he identifies as male. The Dalmatian puppy is head of the team’s fire rescue crew, handling all fire-related problems. He also doubles as a medic, diagnosing ailments with his X-screen and mending them when he needs to. That’s one versatile dog!

Marshall’s first appearance was in the episode “Pups Make a Splash,” the very first episode of the show. That episode dealt with Cap’n Turbot crashing his boat while on the water, which spurs the Paw Patrol team into action to save him. Like most dogs, Marshall has a sharp sense of smell and is one of the fastest dogs in existence. He can also apparently play drums. His Mighty Pup mode has home-generating heat, allowing him even to create fireballs.

What is Paw Patrol?

Paw Patrol was created by Keith Chapman and developed by Scott Kraft for TVOntario’s TVOKids. The show follows a boy named Ryder, the captain of the search and rescue team Paw Patrol. He and his band of rescue dogs go around Adventure City helping citizens and solving problems, all while teaching moral lessons to children. It’s your standard copaganda fare, but one that seems to have captivated a ton of young children as of late.

You can watch Paw Patrol and other shows it on various streaming platforms like Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Hulu, YouTube, and more.

