What book is ‘Reacher’ season 3 based on? Answered

Prime Video’s critically acclaimed action crime series Reacher returned to the screens on Feb. 20 with the first batch of episodes of a thrill-packed season 3. Like both the previous seasons, season 3 will follow a new book from the original Lee Child Reacher book series.

Child’s 1997 debut novel, Killing Floor served as the inspiration for the first season of the show, which debuted on Feb. 4, 2022. It followed Jack Reacher in the small town of Margrave, Georgia, where he finds himself falsely accused of murder. Reacher then teams up with the local police officer Roscoe Conklin and detective Oscar Finlay to catch the real culprit, clear his name, and dismantle the criminal network plaguing the town.

The second season of the show came after almost two years in Dec. 2023. The producers decided not to follow the order of the original book series and instead based the second season on Bad Luck and Trouble, the 11th book in Child’s Jack Reacher series. The book came out in 2007 and follows Reacher reuniting with his former military unit to investigate the mysterious death of a team member.

Reacher season 3 book and plot

Reacher season 3 was greenlit at Amazon even before the second season hit the screens. On Dec. 2, 2023, ahead of the second-season premiere, season 3 began filming, taking our hero all the way from Los Angeles to Maine. This season is based on Child’s seventh novel, Persuader, which was released in 2003. It follows Reacher in a dangerous undercover mission as he unofficially collaborates with the Drug Enforcement Administration to take down Zachary Beck.

Thus far, four episodes of Reacher season 3 have been released, revealing Jack’s motivations behind the operation. He tries to win over Beck and becomes his number two by the end of episode 4, hoping to gain access to his estate and rescue Teresa Daniels, a missing DEA operative. However, he’s also out to settle a score with a dangerous figure from his past named Francis Xavier Quinn, a former Military Intelligence officer.

New episodes of Reacher season 3 come out every Thursday on Prime Video and will conclude on March 27, 2025.

