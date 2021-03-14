We’re Swooning Over This Gorgeous WandaVision Fan Art
What is fan art but nerdery persevering?
If you miss WandaVision, you’re not alone. Marvel’s first Disney+ series was not only a wildly entertaining ride, but it was also a deeply felt meditation on grief and loss. It’s going to be a long wait until we see our favorite witch/synthezoid couple again, as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness doesn’t hit theaters until March 25, 2022. But there’s no doubt that the series will continue to live on in the form of memes, GIFs, and the ridiculously catchy “Agatha All Along”. As if we could possibly survive without that Kathryn Hahn winking meme.
The series also lives on in the stunning fan art inspired by the series. We’ve combed through the internet to find some of our favorite fan artworks dedicated to WandaVision.
💥“Is this really happening?”📺
Nuevo #FanArt de #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/kPLZe9wXXx
— SebasArt ® (@SebasArtStudio) December 16, 2020
Please stand by. #WandaVision #Fanart #drawingwhileblack pic.twitter.com/B8bcAN650z
— T'Charlles Morales (@ch_jnts) March 13, 2021
Photon… I mean.. Monica is the lead-character for me, change my mind 😌💡🔷#MonicaRambeau #WandaVision #FanArt pic.twitter.com/S1MRnnas2O
— zé™ (@mdxzao) February 5, 2021
Is #MonicaRambeau in the characters with cool powers list? Cause i think she is.#Fanart #CaptainMarvel #WandaVision pic.twitter.com/fUUK4nCcZv
— Ángel Solórzano (@THE_saintart) January 27, 2021
“You didn’t think you were the only magical girl in town, did you” aka the lost #WandaVision Sailor Moon episode #WandaMaximoff #marvel #fanart pic.twitter.com/xH4dpClvHb
— kajotko (@Kajotko) March 1, 2021
ladies and gentlemen, her! #MonicaRambeau #WandaVision #fanart pic.twitter.com/qWUGldpH4E
— maxy ⧗ (@mackenziedravis) February 20, 2021
We are an unusual couple, you know?
LOVED #WandaVision & ended up making my biggest fanart to date! Tbh, I can't wait for more MCU shows 👌🏾#WandaVisionFinale #wanda #TheVision #AgnesTheNeighbor #MonicaRambeau #fanart #marvel #MCU #ArtistOnTwitter #WandaVison pic.twitter.com/FGSEcbUpWw
— Bryce 👑💥 @ grinding art xp (@CrossOutMedia) March 5, 2021
Meet Wanda and Vision! Aren't they a fine pair?
Here's my poster for upcoming @disneyplus Original Series #WandaVision, inspired by movie posters from the 50's. #fanart #ElizabethOlsen #PaulBettany pic.twitter.com/zJRMKYpwXJ
— midiya42 (@midiya42) October 6, 2020
Do you have favorite WandaVision fan art? Let us know in the comments!
(featured image: Marvel Studios/Disney+)
