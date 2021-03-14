We’re Swooning Over This Gorgeous WandaVision Fan Art

If you miss WandaVision, you’re not alone. Marvel’s first Disney+ series was not only a wildly entertaining ride, but it was also a deeply felt meditation on grief and loss. It’s going to be a long wait until we see our favorite witch/synthezoid couple again, as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness doesn’t hit theaters until March 25, 2022. But there’s no doubt that the series will continue to live on in the form of memes, GIFs, and the ridiculously catchy “Agatha All Along”. As if we could possibly survive without that Kathryn Hahn winking meme.

The series also lives on in the stunning fan art inspired by the series. We’ve combed through the internet to find some of our favorite fan artworks dedicated to WandaVision.

Do you have favorite WandaVision fan art? Let us know in the comments!

(featured image: Marvel Studios/Disney+)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]