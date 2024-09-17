We are back in the era of Stephen King adaptations and we are better for it

Spooky season is my favorite time of year. The sweaters come out, we’re all thinking about hayrides and haunted houses, and scary movies are playing on our television screens. It is also the time of year for Stephen King stories, which is why I love that adaptations are back.

There was a while where we had a constant stream of King adaptations in the works. From the It movies to Doctor Sleep, I had my fill of my favorite spooky guy, but then it took a pause. We had other stories at the forefront of our frights and that was okay. Now, it feels like we are very much back in the King era.

At 2024’s Toronto International Film Festival, Mike Flanaga’s The Life of Chuck premiereed. Flanagan is a King superfan himself and has worked on adapting his work in the past, and it seems as if The Life of Chuck is one fans of King’s work should be excited about.

While the film doesn’t have a release date yet (and isn’t more genre bending than other King stories), it is far from the only adaptation in the works this year. We also get to celebrate Halloween this year with a new take on Salem’s Lot, and it reminds me of what I love about King adaptations.

So many stories to choose from

I love the brilliant work of Stephen King. We have many stories that we’ve seen adapted into iconic films, but I think that what makes him special is that his work constantly keeps you on the edge of your seat. You never quite know what to expect.

How old were you when you realized that Stand By Me was adapted from a King short story? Or that Shawshank Redemption was one of his stories? I remember experiencing each King story for the first time. Whether through reading it or as an adaptation, it doesn’t really matter. They’re magical and horrifying, yet you’re captivated. I’d argue that even people who don’t love horror find their own parts to love in his work.

I am a fan of The Shining and Doctor Sleep myself, but I do think that there is a magic to King’s collection of stories that appeals to everyone. If you’re not a horror fan, the mystery and the supernatural side of his work draws you in. But if you do like that thriller side of things, he gives you all the frights you need.

Am I terrified of clowns because of the TV movie version of It from 1990? Yes. That shower drain scene is horrifying. Yet when the new movies came out and a new Pennywise haunted Derry, I wasn’t going to miss out on it.

That’s where King gets you. He will scare you so completely, and yet you want to go back and revisit the story over and over again.

The best kind of horror story

I think there is a magic to a King story that allows everyone to enjoy horror, despite how you might feel about it yourself. If you’re not a slasher fan, you still can watch his movies and find something to love. That’s why I always want a new adaptation of his work. I want to see what other creatives can bring to King’s words.

We’ve had spooky stories every year. A lot of Flanagan’s previous work was my favorite thing to watch every Halloween season, but now that we have two new King adaptations out in the world, I’m just so excited that we’re back. Do I want this every year? Yes. Will this new boom of adaptations help keep the trend going? I hope so because there are still so many of King’s stories I need to see come to life.

