WATCH: A man paid $4,000 just to smash a Taylor Swift guitar rather than just going to therapy

Men sure do love spending money just to waste it. Instead of doing anything productive with their money and time, they like to buy things just to destroy them. What if you spent that money on therapy instead of…whatever this is?

Recommended Videos

Time and time again we’ve seen the male psyche do some pretty wild things. They’ve started wars over nothing. Now, in the modern age, these men with wealth and power are using it to…take a hammer to a guitar that they spent way too much money on. Look, I don’t pretend to understand what these rich men get into. That’s their business but this feels like a waste of money, resources, time, and energy.

A man spent $4,000 dollars just to destroy a signed Taylor Swift guitar. Why? I don’t know but if I spent $4,000 dollars on something, I would go out of my way to keep it in the most pristine of conditions.

Man smashes signed Taylor Swift guitar after buying it for $4,000 at auction. pic.twitter.com/1mzVv5yt4v — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 30, 2024

So many of us online were just confused by the antics. “Was that supposed to make him look cool or something…” one X user wrote and…I have the same question. Was this supposed to have people rallying behind this man?

Another pointed out that doing this…actually doesn’t hurt Swift at all. “This is so embarrassing a whole grown up grandpa getting pissed to the point he wasted $4000 on something that won’t even effect Taylor at all republicans never fail to be dumb he could’ve used that for lots of useful things.”

The funniest part about this? He spent $4k on something that Swift, most likely, never even touch. One user pointed out that it looks like someone glued the poster that came with the Midnights release that was pre-signed and was only $19.99 onto a guitar.

The way he just wasted 4k ???? when that's the midnights signed poster that you got with the cd for 19 dollars cropped and glued to a guitar ? pic.twitter.com/BO8zAicFVp — aya?? | fan acc. (@imalltoowell) September 30, 2024

These men are so performative

Women often get labeled as “performative” or emotional or over the top. I don’t see a woman taking a hammer to something she just spent thousands of dollars on but okay. It is just baffling that men have been in charge of things for so long when the other men in that room with this guy clearly thought this was cool.

First of all, it took him way to long to smash that guitar. It isn’t that hard. Second, why do the guys in this video think waste money is such a flex? If I had an extra $4,000 right now, I’d not be wasting it on a fake guitar! I’d probably be spending it on a vacation where I can listen to whatever Taylor Swift song I want.

It is just weird behavior all around. Is he mad because she endorsed Kamala Harris? Or is he angry about the Kansas City Chiefs? Either way, spending thousands of dollars because of either of those reasons feels petty and weird.

As one X user wrote “imagine wasting four thousand dollars just because you don’t like a singer, thats a whole new type of obsession.” Anyway, maybe he should take that broken guitar Taylor Swift never touched with him to therapy.

Top LEGO Sets On Amazon This Week

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy