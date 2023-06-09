Today marks the day that Transformers: Rise of the Beasts hits theaters. With the release of the latest adventure for the Autobots, it seems like a collaboration that exists in the comics is making its way to the live-action franchise! The movie brought some fan-favorite characters into the mix with Optimus Prime and his team of Autobots but—more importantly—we got a chance to explore what the future of the Transformers franchise could hold by the end of the movie.

And honestly? It’d be really cool if this is what actually ends up happening!

Spoilers for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts ahead

When Noah (Anthony Ramos) gets caught up with Mirage (Pete Davidson), he’s thrown into a war and he has to help stop the destruction of Earth alongside the Autobots, Elena (Dominique Fishback), and the rest of our heroes. At the end, when Noah has to go home, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts leaves us with an idea of what could happen with the future of the Transformers as well as another famous toy.

Noah manages to save earth alongside the Autobots and the Maximals and it gets the attention of a famous group: the G.I. Joes. In the comics, the Transformers and the G.I. Joes come together but they have remained separate in the grand scheme of the live-action franchises. Now, we might be getting a movie with Noah, Mirage, and the G.I. Joes if the end of Rise of the Beasts is any indication for the future of the world.

It’d rule to actually see the two come together, especially since we finally got our movie with the Maximals in it. It might actually revive both franchises, too if they follow through.

Time to join the G.I. Joes

While the Transformers movies have found success, the same cannot be said for the G.I. Joe movies. In fact, they’re very bad—and not in that fun-bad way. They’re just bad-bad. Every attempt to reboot the series falls short of the potential to make a G.I. Joe movie work, and while the Transformers movies have their problems, they do have a fanbase and excitement around them.

Lending that to the G.I. Joe world to get fans invested in them and bringing that comic crossover together is really just a win-win. There’s a deep love for these toys, the animated world, and both of these brands on their own, but combining their powers together so that fans can experience a new age of G.I. Joe while still thriving in the new era of the Transformers movies just seems exciting. With Mirage staying around with Noah, we can assume he’d probably be the connection between the Transformers and the new age of G.I. Joe, but it’d be interesting to explore this story as a whole.

We’ll obviously have to wait and see what the plans are for the future of Transformers, but I do hope this crossover happens. It’d be cool to see!

