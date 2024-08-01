Tom Cruise Will Do the Most Tom Cruise Thing Imaginable To Close the Paris Olympics

With all the stunts that Tom Cruise has pulled off in the course of the Mission: Impossible movies, you’d think he could just be an honorary Olympian. Have you seen the man run? Well, the 2024 Paris Olympics is giving him a chance to participate, but not in the way you think.

Tom Cruise is going to be doing the one thing he is an absolutely maverick at—a stunt to close the Paris Olympics and complete the ceremonial handoff of the flag to Los Angeles, which will host the 2028 Olympics! I mean, could there by anything more L.A. than one of the biggest movie stars we have pull of a stunt that is pure cinema?

A TMZ exclusive broke the news that the 62-year-old Top Gun: Maverick star will perform a stunt to close the Paris Olympics, which will involve a a few bits, some of which will be live, with the others pre-recorded.

According to the report, Cruise is going to rappel down from the top of the Stade de France stadium onto the field while carrying the Olympic flag. The live broadcast will then cut to a pre-recorded clip that will show him flying from France to Los Angeles on a plane, and then skydiving down to the Hollywood sign in L.A. He will then pass on the flag to another, and then as is tradition, it will pass down to other Olympians as they herald the 2028 Olympics.

As it turns out, the skydiving portion of the video has already been filmed way back in March, when Tom Cruise was spotted by paparazzi shooting a stunt over at the Hollywood sign. But of course, no one in their wildest dreams could’ve imagined that this was for the Olympics. Then again, when you think about it, this is the most Tom Cruise thing imaginable!

That’s what’s he was doing on the Hollywood sign! pic.twitter.com/z8NcF2NWUl — KLAW (@klaw1991) August 1, 2024

Celebrities being present for the Olympics opening ceremony is no big deal. This year, many names from Hollywood descended upon the biggest sporting event, including Steven Spielberg, Greta Gerwig, Margot Robbie, and Mission: Impossible director Christopher McQuarrie.

Margot Robbie, Greta Gerwig, Tom Cruise, Steven Spielberg and Christopher McQuarrie at the #ParisOlympics. pic.twitter.com/3CMapHeS6F — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) July 31, 2024

Cruise’s presence at Paris Olympics opening ceremony should’ve been another clue for us. He received the prestigious Knight of the Legion of Honour in France, while the Mission: Impossible theme played. He was also spotted at the women’s artistic gymnastics qualification round.

The internet is expectedly surprised about this, with many (including yours truly) assuming this was a joke, and then finding out, oh no, it is actually happening, and frankly, it’s quite amazing!

This almost sounds like a joke that keeps getting better and then you see Tom Cruises names to it ? pic.twitter.com/EsW2NB7Yvv — ImJustMeAbel (@ImJustMeAbel) August 1, 2024

Tom Cruise will carry the Olympic Flag from Paris to LA? That's pretty amazing! Run Tom Run! pic.twitter.com/R6PlD8taTM — Daddy Redux ? (@DaddyReduxx) August 1, 2024

This is one crossover I never saw ? — Buda (@nftbuda) August 1, 2024

had to triple check that this wasn’t DisbussingFilm https://t.co/Eli4YgyEkf — Frazier Tharpe II (@The_SummerMan) August 1, 2024

As if all those badass air pistol shooters at the Olympics that look like they dropped out of a hitman movie weren’t enough to get us buzzing, they had to go thrown in Tom Cruise doing an insane stunt in the mix!

